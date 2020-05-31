You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's May factory activity expands, but weak orders signal bumpy recovery

Sun, May 31, 2020 - 1:14 PM

ym-chnfactory-310520.jpg
China's factory activity rose for a third straight month in May as companies got back to business after strict measures to contain the coronavirus were eased, but a deep contraction in export orders means the recovery remains sluggish.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China's factory activity rose for a third straight month in May as companies got back to business after strict measures to contain the coronavirus were eased, but a deep contraction in export orders means the recovery remains sluggish.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) was 50.6 in May, compared with 50.8 in April, official data showed on Sunday, pointing to a gradual recovery in the industrial sector. Analysts had expected 51.0.

The 50-point mark separates expansion from contraction on a monthly basis.

While the pace of expansion in production slowed in May constrained by lacklustre demand, the forward-looking total new orders gauge showed an improvement to 50.9 from April's 50.2, suggesting domestic demand could be picking up soon.

However, export orders are still contracting at the fastest pace in years, with a sub-index standing at 35.3 in May, well below the 50-point mark.

SEE ALSO

Pandemic's hit to Japan's factory, retail sectors deeper than expected

"The current situations for the pandemic and global economy are stil severe and complex, which resulted in a continued contraction in global demand (in May)," National Bureau of Statistics official Zhao Qinghe said in a statement accompanying the data release.

Hammered by the health crisis, China's economy shrank 6.8 per cent in the first quarter from a year earlier, the first contraction since quarterly records began. Analysts believe it will be months before broader activity returns to pre-crisis levels, even if a fresh wave of infections can be avoided.

While most businesses have reopened, many manufacturers are struggling with reduced or cancelled overseas orders as lockdowns push the global economy into recession. Domestic demand also remains depressed amid increased job losses and worries about a second wave of infections.

Factories reduced headcount for the first time since they reopened, with a sub-index falling to 49.4 from 50.2 in April, the survey showed.

Highlighting the uncertain outlook, the government's work report earlier this monrth did not set an annual growth goal, marking the first time China has not set a target since 2002.

Beijing also announced additional fiscal measures to bolster the economy, equal to about 4.1 per cent of China's gross domestic product, according to Reuters calculations, its largest stimulus package since the global financial crisis.

Higher spending, particularly on infrastructure, is expected to give activity a solid boost in the second half of the year and into 2021. Steel mills have already cranked up blast furnace utilisation rates to over 91 per cent, according to Mysteel consultancy.

A survey on China's services sector showed activity expanded at a faster clip in May as measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak were lifted.

The official non-manufacturing PMI rose to 53.6 in May, from 53.2 in April, suggesting the sector's business and consumer confidence may slowly be improving.

A sub-index for construction activity, a key driver of growth, rose to 60.8 in May from 59.7 the previous month, the survey showed, pointing to an accelerating recovery in the sector.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

MOM outlines new measures for foreign workers resuming work after June 1

Trump postpones G7 summit, seeks to add countries to invitation list

Singapore secured S$13b in investment commitments in Jan-Apr 2020; exceeds EDB projection

Govt to help firms change business models for Covid-19 world: Chan Chun Sing

506 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 Singaporeans and PRs

Malaysia headed for recession in six months, statistician says

BREAKING NEWS

May 31, 2020 01:31 PM
Government & Economy

MOM outlines new measures for foreign workers resuming work after June 1

[SINGAPORE] Foreign workers living in dormitories, as well as their employers and dorm operators, will have to...

May 31, 2020 01:24 PM
Technology

Zoom plans to roll out strong encryption for paying customers

[SAN FRANCISCO] Video conferencing provider Zoom plans to strengthen encryption of video calls hosted by paying...

May 31, 2020 01:07 PM
Technology

NASA resumes human spaceflight from US soil with historic SpaceX launch

[CAPE CANAVERAL] SpaceX, the private rocket company of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, launched two Americans...

May 31, 2020 12:58 PM
Energy & Commodities

Iranian fuel reaches Venezuelan stations as prices set to rise

[CARACAS] Fuel shipped from Iran began arriving at Venezuela's gasoline stations on Saturday, just hours before...

May 31, 2020 12:51 PM
Real Estate

Cheaper US cities stand to gain in work-from-home shuffle

[WASHINGTON] The Covid-19 pandemic hit right as Ralph McLaughlin, chief economist for Haus, was moving from...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.