China's mystery pneumonia cases linked to novel coronavirus

Thu, Jan 09, 2020 - 10:04 AM

A mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has sickened dozens in central China is linked to a previously unidentified coronavirus, China Central Television (CCTV) said.
A mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has sickened dozens in central China is linked to a previously unidentified coronavirus, China Central Television (CCTV) said.

Further research is needed on the virus, which is different to the coronavirus that causes Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, or Sars, CCTV said, citing scientists' early findings. The World Health Organization (WHO) said earlier on Thursday a novel virus may be the cause of the outbreak in Wuhan.

Scientist have speculated for days that a novel coronavirus might have caused the Wuhan outbreak as officials there ruled out other coronaviruses - including Sars and Mers-CoV - as well as influenza, avian influenza and adenovirus.

The WHO said that more comprehensive information is needed to positively identify the pathogen. The virus doesn't transmit readily between people, the WHO said, citing Chinese authorities.

Dozens of people have been hospitalised in Wuhan since the first patient developed symptoms on Dec 12. Some patients worked at a seafood market where birds, snakes and rabbit organs were reportedly sold.

There have been no reports of fatalities or healthcare workers becoming infected, and CCTV said eight patients have been discharged from the hospital. The illness also doesn't appear to be spreading outside Wuhan. While regions including Hong Kong and Singapore have reported illnesses from travellers who had been to Wuhan, none so far has shown a link to the pneumonia cluster.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that range from the common cold to Sars, the WHO said. Some cause less-severe disease, some more severe. Some transmit easily from person to person, while others don't.

"Disease X" - a term used to denote a previously unknown disease - is "one of the key health security risks in today's world, and a priority for global monitoring", said James Wilson, a pediatrician who has helped monitor health security threats for 25 years.

Such diseases are often reported very late, after severe cases emerge, Dr Wilson said. But since Sars, there has been a dramatic increase in access to sophisticated diagnostic testing, allowing for the early identification of viruses.

In the Wuhan case, the Chinese may be dealing with a virus that is not as lethal as Sars, which killed almost 800 people about 17 years ago, or is in early stages of discovery before deaths have occurred, he said.

BLOOMBERG

