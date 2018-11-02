China's Oct manufacturing takes hit from trade war

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Beijing
GROWTH in China's vast manufacturing sector remained soft in October as the trade war with the United States persists and continues to bite both domestic and overseas demand.
This is according to data from two Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surveys.
China's
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg