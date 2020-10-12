You are here

China's Qingdao orders city-wide Covid-19 testing following new infections

Mon, Oct 12, 2020 - 11:40 AM

China's Qingdao city said on Monday it will conduct Covid-19 tests for the entire population of more than 9 million people over five days after new cases appeared linked to a hospital treating imported infections.
The city reported six new Covid-19 cases and six asymptomatic...

