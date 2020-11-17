You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's securities regulator hopes Sino-US ties better with Biden administration

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 11:41 AM

[BEIJING] China Securities Regulatory Commission Vice Chairman Fang Xinghai said he hopes Sino-US relations will be in a much better state after four years of a US President-elect Joe Biden administration than what it is now.

Under US President Donald Trump's administration, relations between China and the United States are at their worst in decades over disputes ranging from technology and trade to Hong Kong and the coronavirus.

Beijing has said it expects the incoming Biden administration to meet China halfway, manage differences and push for the advancement of Sino-US ties on the right track.

Mr Biden has not laid out a detailed China strategy, but all the indications are that he will continue a tough approach to Beijing.

Meanwhile, Beijing should be able to resolve accounting issues with Chinese firms under a Biden administration, said Mr Fang, who was speaking during a session of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In August, US Securities and Exchange Commission and Treasury officials urged Mr Trump to delist Chinese companies that trade on US exchanges and fail to meet its auditing requirements by January 2022.

Mr Fang, asked whether Ant Group's planned US$37 billion initial public offering would eventually go ahead, said that depends on how the government restructures the regulatory framework on financial technology, and how the company reacts to the changing regulatory environment.

Ant, with its unique business model and the absence of rivals in China or elsewhere, has mainly thrived as a technology platform away from the banking sector's regulations, despite its array of financial products, analysts say.

But Beijing has become uncomfortable with banks increasingly using micro-lenders or third-party technology platforms such as Ant for underwriting loans amid fears of rising defaults and a deterioration in asset quality in a pandemic-hit economy.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Bank of Japan's bank aid scheme may herald new era for monetary policy: ex-central banker

Trump asked for options for attacking Iran last week, but held off: source

Pfizer to start pilot programme for Covid-19 immunisation in four US states

US under Biden could have better ties with China, though constrained by politics: PM Lee

Australia's central bank ready to do more, coronavirus containment the key

Singapore exports post shock 3.1% drop in October as gold shipments recede

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 17, 2020 11:41 AM
Consumer

Black Friday plus Covid add up to crunch time for retailers

[NEW YORK] The formula for retailers on Black Friday is usually pretty simple: Cut prices, stock shelves, prepare...

Nov 17, 2020 11:34 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan's bank aid scheme may herald new era for monetary policy: ex-central banker

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan has opened up a new policy frontier with a scheme that gives regional lenders incentives...

Nov 17, 2020 11:32 AM
Technology

Baidu to buy YY for US$3.6b to get into Chinese live video

[SHANGHAI] Baidu agreed to buy Joyy's live-streaming business for China, a deal that will mark the search engine...

Nov 17, 2020 11:30 AM
Government & Economy

Trump asked for options for attacking Iran last week, but held off: source

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump, with two months left in office, last week asked for options on attacking Iran's...

Nov 17, 2020 11:18 AM
Government & Economy

Pfizer to start pilot programme for Covid-19 immunisation in four US states

[BENGALURU] Pfizer Inc said on Monday it was starting a pilot programme for Covid-19 immunisation in four US states...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: SIA, Cortina, Blumont, New Silkroutes, Wilmar, Top Glove

Buffett's Berkshire invests in four big drugmakers

Singapore exports post shock 3.1% drop in October as gold shipments recede

Singapore shares open higher on second vaccine progress; STI up 0.9%

Cortina plans to acquire Sincere Watch for S$84.5m

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for