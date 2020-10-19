You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's Sept industrial output rises 6.9% y-o-y; retail sales up 3.3%

Mon, Oct 19, 2020 - 10:15 AM

rk_china-industrial_191020.jpg
China's industrial output in September rose 6.9 per cent from a year earlier, data showed on Monday, expanding for the sixth straight month in a boost to an economy recovering from the coronavirus shock.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BEIJING] China's industrial output in September rose 6.9 per cent from a year earlier, data showed on Monday, expanding for the sixth straight month in a boost to an economy recovering from the coronavirus shock.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected annual industrial output growth to have quickened to 5.8 per cent in September from a 5.6 per cent gain in August, as more businesses resumed production after measures to contain the spread of the virus were lifted.

China's retail sales edged up 3.3 per cent last month from a year earlier, beating analysts' forecast for 1.8 per cent growth compared with 0.5 per cent growth in August.

Fixed asset investment increased 0.8 per cent in the first nine months of the year from the same period in 2019, compared with a forecast 0.8 per cent increase and a 0.3 per cent decline in the first eight months of the year.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China's Q3 GDP grows 4.9% y-o-y, misses expectations

Key battlegrounds to decide US election

Japan's Sept exports fall 4.9% y-o-y

Federal Reserve, central banks will find exit from massive stimulus impeded

Bank of Japan to stand pat, extend Covid-19 programme in coming months: survey

Europe surges past 250,000 virus deaths as Israel lifts lockdown

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 19, 2020 10:21 AM
Real Estate

China's Jan-Sept property investment rises 5.6% y-o-y

[BEIJING] China's real estate investment in January-September rose 5.6 per cent from a year earlier, official data...

Oct 19, 2020 10:17 AM
Government & Economy

China's Q3 GDP grows 4.9% y-o-y, misses expectations

[BEIJING] China's economic recovery disappointed in the third-quarter, growing 4.9 per cent from a year earlier and...

Oct 19, 2020 10:04 AM
Government & Economy

Key battlegrounds to decide US election

[WASHINGTON] The November 3 US presidential election is boiling down to a handful of key states that will decide the...

Oct 19, 2020 09:55 AM
Companies & Markets

SK Jewellery suspends trading after close of privatisation offer

SK Jewellery Group on Monday requested a suspension in the trading of its shares with effect from 9am on the same...

Oct 19, 2020 09:51 AM
Stocks

Singapore stocks open higher on Monday; STI up 0.4%

SINGAPORE shares opened higher on Monday, building on last week's gains. Investors pushed stocks higher on Friday...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Dysons sell Wallich Residence triplex penthouse for S$62m

Singapore takes lead to boost transparency in trade finance

No quick fix in sight for anaemic Thai economy

Fraud, rules and thin margins putting global banks off commodity financing

SunMoon says in talks with a potential investor for fund raising

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for