You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's service sector recovery strengthens in Oct, hiring picks up: Caixin PMI

Wed, Nov 04, 2020 - 10:28 AM

rk_china-servicesector_041120.jpg
The recovery in China's service sector activity extended into a sixth straight month in October, an industry survey showed on Wednesday, with hiring picking up to the highest level in a year but overseas demand slipping.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] The recovery in China's service sector activity extended into a sixth straight month in October, an industry survey showed on Wednesday, with hiring picking up to the highest level in a year but overseas demand slipping.

The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 56.8 from September's 54.8, the highest reading since June and staying well above the 50-mark that separates monthly growth from contraction.

The services sector, which accounts for about 60 per cent of the economy and half of urban jobs, had initially been slower to return to growth than large manufacturers, but the recovery has gathered pace in recent months.

Domestic demand drove activity, with the survey showing new export business received by Chinese services firms slipping further into contraction in October, at the fastest rate since July.

"The second wave of coronavirus infections in Europe and the third wave in the US have significantly suppressed China's overseas demand," said Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group, in comments released alongside the survey.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

But firms hired more for the third month in a row and at the fastest pace since September 2019, indicating a strengthening recovery in a labour market hit hard earlier in the year by measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Service firms were highly optimistic about business prospects, with a sub-index for confidence in the year rising to the strongest level since 2012.

The official PMI showed activity in China's services sector expanded at the fastest pace since 2013 in October.

Pent-up demand, stimulus-driven infrastructure expansion and surprisingly resilient exports have propelled China's rebound, though the global outlook is dimming as many Western countries battle renewed surges in the virus that causes Covid-19, with some going back into virus lockdowns.

"In the coming months, a continued recovery of the Chinese economy is highly likely, but it is necessary to be cautious about the normalisation of monetary and fiscal policies in the post-epidemic period," Mr Wang said.

China's economy grew a weaker-than-expected 4.9 per cent in the third quarter from a year earlier. It is expected to expand around 2 per cent for the full year - the weakest in more than three decades but still much stronger than other major economies.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Bank of Japan's Kuroda says resurgence in US, European infections a concern

Biden at 88 electoral votes, Trump at 63: US media

Trump takes five states, Biden six plus DC: US media

Senate Republican leader McConnell wins reelection: US media

Trump wins Indiana, Kentucky, Biden takes Vermont, Virginia: US media

As Japan moves to revive its countryside, pandemic chases many from cities

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 4, 2020 10:46 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan's Kuroda says resurgence in US, European infections a concern

[TOKYO] Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday a resurgence in coronavirus infections in the...

Nov 4, 2020 10:25 AM
Government & Economy

Biden at 88 electoral votes, Trump at 63: US media

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are battling it out for the White House,...

Nov 4, 2020 10:22 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares inch lower ahead of US election outcome

[BENGALURU] Australian shares dipped in choppy trade on Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of the US...

Nov 4, 2020 10:16 AM
Stocks

Alibaba shares plunge 9.6% in Hong Kong after Ant IPO scrapped

[HONG KONG] Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba tumbled in Hong Kong on Wednesday following a shock decision...

Nov 4, 2020 10:00 AM
Banking & Finance

MAS accelerates reviews, investigations of criminal and civil cases

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is taking less time to complete reviews and investigations of criminal and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

UOB Q3 profit falls 40% to S$668m

World's biggest IPO halted as Ant Group feels Shanghai's bite

Hopes of a blue wave lift global markets; but FOMO may mask risks

Broker's take: Biden victory may give boost to Hi-P, Valuetronics, China Aviation Oil, HPHT

US Election Day begins

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for