You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's services sector expands at slower pace in Dec as confidence dips: Caixin PMI

Mon, Jan 06, 2020 - 10:00 AM

AK_chsl_0601.jpg
China's services sector expanded at a slower pace in December following a strong rebound in the previous month, with business confidence falling to the second lowest on record despite a pick-up in new orders, a private survey showed on Monday.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] China's services sector expanded at a slower pace in December following a strong rebound in the previous month, with business confidence falling to the second lowest on record despite a pick-up in new orders, a private survey showed on Monday.

The more downbeat reading suggests services companies remain cautious about the outlook for China's economy despite a flurry of stimulus measures, signs of improvement in the manufacturing sector and a long-awaited US-China trade deal.

The services sector accounts for more than half of the economy.

The Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers' index (PMI) slowed to 52.5 last month from 53.5 in November, but was still higher than an 8-month low hit in October.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The index has stayed above the 50-point margin that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis since late 2005.

SEE ALSO

Japan's Dec factory activity contracts at faster pace as output slumps: PMI

The cooling trend in the private survey echoed that in the official non-manufacturing PMI, published by the National Bureau of Statistics, which fell from November's eight-month high.

Beijing has been counting on a strong services sector to cushion a prolonged slowdown in manufacturing and investment and create jobs for workers laid-off in other areas. Economic growth has cooled to near 30-year lows amid sluggish demand at home and abroad.

"China's economy is likely to get off to a quick start in 2020, but it will still be constrained by limited demand for the rest of the year," Zhong Zhengsheng, director of macroeconomic analysis at CEBM Group, wrote in a note accompanying the Caixin PMI release.

Services companies surveyed expressed concerns over subdued economic conditions and a lack of staff, the Caixin survey showed. Their expectations regarding the one-year outlook for business activity fell to the second-lowest level since the series began in 2005.

The pace of job creation was also more modest, with the employment sub-index hitting the lowest level since July. Meanwhile, input costs continued to rise, while firms had to lower their selling prices for the first time in over a year, squeezing companies' profit margins.

That was despite a faster rise in the volume of new work in December, suggesting some companies were cutting prices to promote sales amid fierce competition.

"It is difficult for the measure of business confidence, which remained at a relatively low level in December, to improve. That has become a major hurdle to stabilising the economy," Mr Zhong said.

While domestic demand picked up somewhat in December, new orders from overseas weakened to the worst level in six months, deteriorating notably from November.

Caixin's composite manufacturing and services PMI, also released on Monday, slowed to 52.6 in December from 53.2 in November.

While the "Phase one" trade deal with the United States, which is expected to be signed on Jan 15, will ease some of the pressure on exporters by reducing US tariffs, analysts at NatWest markets said a recovery in the manufacturing sector is unlikely be sustainable if further tariff escalation remains a threat.

"We expect the stronger recovery momentum in the services sector to partially offset the downside risks of the manufacturing sector outlook into 2020," they wrote in a note.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Fugitive financier Jho Low denies being 'mastermind' behind 1MDB

Money keeps pouring into Taiwan’s markets as election nears

Trump doubts North Korea leader will break promises on denuclearisation

Japan's Dec factory activity contracts at faster pace as output slumps: PMI

US Fed faces new trade-offs, hunts for new model in low-rate world

Maduro forces block Guaido from entering Venezuela's congress

BREAKING

Jan 6, 2020 10:08 AM
Government & Economy

Fugitive financier Jho Low denies being 'mastermind' behind 1MDB

[KUALA LUMPUR] Fugitive Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho has said he only acted as an intermediary for deals...

Jan 6, 2020 10:05 AM
Government & Economy

Money keeps pouring into Taiwan’s markets as election nears

[TAIPEI] Investor sentiment toward Taiwan has rarely been this good, with only days to go before its first...

Jan 6, 2020 09:58 AM
Life & Culture

Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

[YANGON] For years, Yee Lay kept the back door of her ground floor apartment firmly shut to keep out both the stench...

Jan 6, 2020 09:55 AM
Energy & Commodities

Gold jumps to highest level since 2013 on Iran-US tensions

[SINGAPORE] Gold surged to the highest level in more than six years as rising tensions in the Middle East stoked...

Jan 6, 2020 09:42 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open with fresh losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Monday on the back foot as geopolitical tensions continued to haunt investors...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly