You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's services sector recovery gathers pace in Sept: Caixin PMI

Fri, Oct 09, 2020 - 10:17 AM

nz_chinamall_091072.jpg
The recovery in China's service sector activity extended into a fifth straight month in September, an industry survey showed on Friday, with hiring increasing for the second month in a row.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] The recovery in China's service sector activity extended into a fifth straight month in September, an industry survey showed on Friday, with hiring increasing for the second month in a row.

The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 54.8 from August's 54.0, the highest reading since June and staying well above the 50-mark that separates monthly growth from contraction.

The services sector, which accounts for about 60 per cent of the economy and half of urban jobs, had initially been slower to return to growth than large manufacturers, but the recovery has gathered pace in recent months as Covid-19 restrictions on public gatherings lifted.

Firms hired more for the second month in a row, although at a still modest rate, indicating some recovery in a labour market that has been hit by sharp falls in demand and epidemic restrictions earlier in the year.

Domestic demand drove new orders, with the survey showing new export businesses received by Chinese services firms slipping further into contraction in September.

SEE ALSO

Sino-US tension boosts China's domestically oriented A- and H-shares

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"The services sector's post-epidemic recovery showed signs of speeding up," said Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group, in comments released alongside the survey.

Service firms remained optimistic about business prospects as the economy continues to recover from the Covid-19 lockdowns, with a sub-index for confidence in the year rising from August.

The official PMI also showed activity in China's services sector expanded at a faster pace in September.

China estimated that 13 million railway passenger trips were made on Oct 1, the start of the Golden Week holiday, the highest for a single day since the coronavirus outbreak began in February, according to state media.

However, this figure is still well below the 17 million trips made the same day last year.

Recent economic indicators ranging from trade to producer prices have all suggested a further pick up in the industrial sector, adding to the demand recovery from the coronavirus-induced slump.

Many analysts expect China to be the only major economy to mark positive annual growth in 2020, although at decades-low levels.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Japan's real wages fall for sixth straight month as pandemic bites

Japan may push back deadline for casino host-city bids by a year: Yomiuri

Japan household spending, real wages extend Covid-driven declines

UK's Sunak plans carbon emissions tax to help rebuild economy: The Times

Trudeau fears 'disruptions' in event of tight US vote result

Canada announces C$590m investment in Ford electric car plant

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 9, 2020 10:21 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's real wages fall for sixth straight month as pandemic bites

[TOKYO] Japan's inflation-adjusted real wages fell for the sixth straight month in August, reflecting a big drop in...

Oct 9, 2020 10:19 AM
Technology

PlayStation inventor starts new career making robots for no pay

[TOKYO] Ken Kutaragi, the legendary inventor of the PlayStation gaming console, is taking on one of the hardest jobs...

Oct 9, 2020 09:54 AM
Stocks

Malaysia firms turn to private placements to shore up funding

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's corporates are turning to private share placements to raise funds as demand for public...

Oct 9, 2020 09:47 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares open higher as US stimulus talks progress

[BENGALURU] Australian shares opened higher on Friday, lifted mostly by energy and gold stocks, after US President...

Oct 9, 2020 09:42 AM
Stocks

Singapore equities open flat on Friday; STI inches up 0.02%

STOCKS in Singapore had a calm start on Friday amid rallies in other global markets.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Ovens go cold at F&B chain Bakerzin after 22 years

Singapore offers Covid-19 insurance for short-term visitors

NEA, EDB and BCA launch three grants aimed at refrigeration, air-con sector

Bars get innovative to mitigate sales loss from earlier closing times, capacity cuts

Singapore offers Covid-19 insurance for short-term visitors

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for