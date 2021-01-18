You are here

China's Sinovac steps up defence of vaccine after confusing data

Mon, Jan 18, 2021 - 2:53 PM

file7e30f5z6ioh1h7deun8r.jpg
China's Sinovac Biotech defended the efficacy of its Covid-19 shot, saying the vaccine that's being rolled out from Indonesia to Brazil despite inconsistent data readouts is more effective in preventing the disease if the two-dose regime is administered over a longer time frame.
PHOTO: REUTERS

