China's trade surplus narrows sharply in April as exports dip

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Beijing
CHINA'S trade data missed expectations in April just as tensions with the United States are flaring up again. China's trade surplus shrank drastically last month, coming in at US$13.84 billion, against the preceding month's US$35 billion.
Dollar-denominated exports fell by
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg