China's trade surplus with US swells in June

[BEIJING] China's surplus with the US swelled in June, data showed on Friday, likely stoking tensions with Donald Trump, who has imposed tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese goods citing unfair trade practices.

Total trade between the world's top two economies rose 13.1 per cent for the first half of the year, official data showed Friday, despite the brewing tensions.

"This trade dispute will definitely have an impact on China-US trade and will have a very negative impact on global trade," said customs administration spokesman Huang Songping.

