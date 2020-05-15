China's Wuhan says it has tested almost a third of its citizens for coronavirus

Get our introductory offer at only
[SHANGHAI] China's Wuhan said on Friday it has tested over three million of its 11 million citizens for the coronavirus, as it seeks to test all residents after a cluster of new cases raised fears of a second wave of infections.
The Chinese city at the centre of the outbreak said it plans...
