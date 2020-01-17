You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's Xi jets to Myanmar in billion-dollar charm offensive

Fri, Jan 17, 2020 - 1:15 PM

rk_CHVT_170120.jpg
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Myanmar's capital on Friday in a show of support for the embattled government of Aung San Suu Kyi as Beijing hopes to smooth the way for multi-billion-dollar infrastructure deals.
PHOTO: AP

[NAYPYIDAW, Myanmar] Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Myanmar's capital on Friday in a show of support for the embattled government of Aung San Suu Kyi as Beijing hopes to smooth the way for multi-billion-dollar infrastructure deals.

The wide highways and manicured lawns of Naypyidaw, purpose-built by generals under Myanmar's junta, were dotted with red banners bearing Mr Xi's face and greetings in Burmese and Mandarin ahead of the visit.

Mr Xi is expected to ink a series of trade schemes as part of China's global Belt and Road Initiative, which could change the face of Myanmar with a deep-sea port and high-speed rail line running east to west.

But analysts also see the trip as symbolic backing for former rights icon Suu Kyi as Myanmar reels from international blowback over its treatment of Rohingya Muslims.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

After a welcome ceremony and dinner on Friday, Mr Xi will sit down with Ms Suu Kyi and army chief Min Aung Hlaing on Saturday.

SEE ALSO

'Historic time' for Northern Ireland, Johnson says ahead of visit

Beijing wants to nail down the port, rail link and several building projects in the emerging democracy despite lingering wariness in Myanmar over China's influence.

Ms Suu Kyi made a rare visit to Kachin state on the border with China ahead of Mr Xi's visit.

Kachin is the site of a planned Chinese-backed 6,000 megawatt dam that was stalled in 2011 in the face of vociferous criticism.

Activists are expected to protest on Saturday against any reinstatement of the project at the Chinese embassy in Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon.

But China remains an important economic lifeline for Myanmar, with billions in bilateral trade.

The relationship also lends other benefits.

In an op-ed in Myanmar's state-run media, Mr Xi said China supports Myanmar in "safeguarding its legitimate rights and interests and national dignity".

China has been one of the few major powers to support Myanmar as it faces international condemnation over its 2017 expulsion of the Rohingya, which has prompted allegations of genocide at the UN's top court.

The campaign occurred in Rakhine state, where Beijing is financing the US$1.3 billion port as well as a special economic zone beset by criticism.

Locals on the ground at the sprawling infrastructure projects are concerned they will reap none of the benefits but suffer all of the environmental and social impacts.

AFP

Government & Economy

Thailand finds second case of new Chinese virus, says no outbreak

China's birth rate hits lowest level since 1949

US warship sails through Taiwan Strait

Rain hits Australian fires, but blazes still rage

US to introduce 20-year bond to finance substantial debt

China Q4 GDP grows 6.0%, in line with expectations and hovering near 30-year low

BREAKING

Jan 17, 2020 01:15 PM
Garage

Temasek, Trustbridge target majority stake in WeWork China at US$1b valuation: sources

[BEIJING] Temasek Holdings and Trustbridge Partners have held talks with WeWork China over increasing their stake in...

Jan 17, 2020 01:11 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand finds second case of new Chinese virus, says no outbreak

[BANGKOK] Thailand has found a second case of the new Chinese coronavirus, authorities said on Friday, as the...

Jan 17, 2020 01:00 PM
Government & Economy

China's birth rate hits lowest level since 1949

[BEIJING] China's birth rate dropped last year to its lowest level since the Communist country was founded in 1949,...

Jan 17, 2020 12:49 PM
Government & Economy

US warship sails through Taiwan Strait

[TAIPEI] A United States warship has sailed through the Taiwan Strait, Taipei's defence ministry said Friday, the...

Jan 17, 2020 12:03 PM
Stocks

Asia: Buoyant mood, upbeat data help stocks to further gains

[HONG KONG] Asian equities mostly rose on Friday as investors, still buoyed by the China-US trade deal, turned their...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly