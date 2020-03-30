You are here

China's Xi says will adjust policies to protect smaller firms from virus impact: state TV

Mon, Mar 30, 2020 - 9:34 AM

Chinese President Xi Jinping said the government will adjust support policies for small and medium-sized firms promptly as the situation develops to protect them from the impact of the coronavirus, Chinese state television reported on Monday.
[BEIJING] Chinese President Xi Jinping said the government will adjust support policies for small and medium-sized firms promptly as the situation develops to protect them from the impact of the coronavirus, Chinese state television reported on Monday.

Mr Xi also said during a Sunday visit to a factory in Ningbo, a city in the eastern Zhejiang province, that Chinese firms should actively resume operation and production even as efforts to control the coronavirus continue, according to the report.

