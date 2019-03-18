You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's Xi to visit Europe in bid to boost trade

Mon, Mar 18, 2019 - 11:00 AM

BP_Xi Jinping_180319_71.jpg
Chinese leader Xi Jinping will make state visits to Europe from this week as he seeks to bolster trade relationships on the continent while trying to end a trade war with the US.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Chinese leader Xi Jinping will make state visits to Europe from this week as he seeks to bolster trade relationships on the continent while trying to end a trade war with the US.

The Chinese president will travel to France, Italy and Monaco from March 21 to 26, China Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said on Monday, as reported by the official Xinhua News Agency. The invitations were issued by French President Emmanuel Macron, Monaco's leader Prince Albert II and Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Mr Lu said.

Mr Xi's tour comes as European powers work to strike a delicate balance between concerns about Chinese influence with a desire for further investment. China last week vowed greater cooperation on Belt and Road ventures with US and European firms, an attempt to counter growing criticism that the initiative aims to project Mr Xi's influence on host countries.

Italy has been split over whether to sign a memorandum of understanding to participate in Mr Xi's signature Belt and Road trade and infrastructure programme, and is working to solidify accords with Chinese companies in areas from banking to energy.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The country's willingness to consider doing business with China is fuelling concerns in the US and European Union about a G-7 country signing up for Belt and Road and allowing China's interests into sectors like telecoms and ports.

France, meanwhile, has said it will impose new checks on equipment makers including embattled Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co. The US has also recently issued warnings about data theft sponsored by the Chinese state.

There has been speculation that Mr Xi and US President Donald Trump would meet this month to sign an agreement to end the trade war between the world's two biggest economies, but that isn't likely to happen until April at the earliest, three people familiar with the matter said.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Australia boosts security for mosques, places of worship

Gun shop says Christchurch suspect bought guns online

Japan exports fall for 3rd month on waning external demand, raises economic risks

Graves prepared as New Zealand looks to bury mosque massacre dead

Singapore non-oil exports back in the black in February, defying economist expectations

Brexit spurs biggest cut in UK business investment in 10 years: employers group

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_180319_4.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback

BT_20190318_ANGYUUZOO18_3726683.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

BPWallst_180319_5.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore investors snap up US stocks in Q4 amid Wall St plunge

Most Read

1 DBS hires Bank of Singapore private banker
2 YouTube star PewDiePie is thrust into the spotlight after mosque slayings
3 Fat cats or top dogs: Is the Singapore CEO overpaid?
4 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
5 Gojek on track to launch integrated suite of benefits for its drivers

Must Read

BP_NODX_180319_58.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports back in the black in February, defying economist expectations

BP_CBD_180319_4.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback

BT_20190318_ANGYUUZOO18_3726683.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary

Mar 18, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Far East Orchard, OUE Lippo Healthcare, OUE

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening