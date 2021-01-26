You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's Xi uses Davos speech to warn world against new Cold War

Tue, Jan 26, 2021 - 5:50 AM

BT_20210126_NAHDAVOS_4422353.jpg
Mr Xi calls for mutual respect to help the recovery from the pandemic, and says "confrontation will lead us to a dead end".

Beijing

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping called on the world to abandon "ideological prejudice" and shun an "outdated Cold-War mentality" as he signalled that China will continue to forge its own path, regardless of western criticism.

He urged a return to mutual respect to help the recovery from the pandemic, saying that "confrontation will lead us to a dead end". It is vital to stay committed to international law and international rules "instead of staying committed to supremacy", he told the Davos Agenda event on Monday, in his first address since Joe Biden entered the White House.

"To build small circles and start a new Cold War, to reject, threaten or intimate others, to wilfully impose decoupling, supply disruptions or sanctions, or to create isolation or estrangement, will only push the world into division and even confrontation," he said.

His speech has been widely anticipated for the tone it sets for relations among the world's biggest economies over the next four years. It was more defensive in tone than his address to Davos four years ago, days before Donald Trump's inauguration. Mr Xi repeated many of the same talking points about multilateralism and "win-win" outcomes, but he also signalled that he does not intend to change course in the face of US pressure.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

China's leaders have long embraced Davos as a forum to showcase economic reforms, while sidestepping difficult questions about politics. Former Premier Li Peng attended it in 1992 as China sought to attract foreign investors in the wake of the 1989 Tiananmen massacre.

Mr Xi signalled his desire to put aside political issues, which have driven a deterioration in ties with Western countries, including his abolition of term limits and use of "re-education" camps in the far western region of Xinjiang. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing value targeted to grow 50% over 10 years

Pacific island nations turn to AIIB as Covid-19 sinks economies

Fosun Pharma-BioNTech vaccine gets HK official nod

Fed set to look beyond possible post-pandemic inflation shock

Tory MPs back parents in call to reopen UK schools

PBOC will balance stabilising growth and curbing risks

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 26, 2021 12:32 AM
Government & Economy

PBOC will balance stabilising growth and curbing risks

[BEIJING] The People's Bank of China will seek to balance supporting economic growth and curbing emerging risks,...

Jan 26, 2021 12:26 AM
Government & Economy

US 'proud to be back' in climate fight, Kerry tells leaders

[AMSTERDAM] The United States is "proud to be back" in international efforts to tackle global warming, Washington's...

Jan 26, 2021 12:16 AM
Consumer

Foley-backed Spac agrees to US$7.3b deal with Blackstone's Alight

[NEW YORK] A blank-cheque firm backed by prominent investor Bill Foley has agreed to take Alight Solutions, the US...

Jan 25, 2021 11:46 PM
Stocks

US: Nasdaq rises again ahead of tech earnings, Dow drops

[NEW YORK] The Nasdaq jumped in early trading Monday ahead of earnings from tech giants, while the Dow fell on...

Jan 25, 2021 11:32 PM
Technology

Google workers to form global union alliance

[CALIFORNIA] Google employees from across the globe are forming a union alliance, weeks after workers at the search...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Is property development in Singapore becoming an unsustainable business?

Grab picks Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan for US IPO: sources

Stocks to watch: SGX, CapitaLand, Jumbo, USP Group, FJ Benjamin, Fu Yu

Unemployed supertankers are about to get junked on Asia's beaches

Parkway Life Reit Q4 DPU up 6.7% to 3.57 Singapore cents

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for