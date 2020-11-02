You are here

Home > Government & Economy

China's Xi wants to diversify supply chains amid US curbs

Mon, Nov 02, 2020 - 11:47 AM

rk_Xi-Jinping_021120.jpg
Chinese President Xi Jinping called for setting up independent and controllable supply chains to ensure industrial and national security, just as the US moves to cut China off from key exports.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] Chinese President Xi Jinping called for setting up independent and controllable supply chains to ensure industrial and national security, just as the US moves to cut China off from key exports.

"We must strive to to have at least one alternative source for key products and supply channels, to create a necessary industrial backup system," Mr Xi said in an April speech on the nation's economic development that was only published Saturday by the Qiushi Journal, a publication of the ruling Communist Party. The magazine didn't say why it had waited to release the remarks.

Mr Xi said the impact of the coronavirus epidemic exposed hidden risks in China's industrial and supply chains, without elaborating, thus necessitating "independent, controllable, safe, and reliable" chains.

Beijing last week outlined strategies for greater self-sufficiency as it unveiled its five-year economic plan after a plenum of top leaders and as tensions with the US intensify. The US has pressured allies to shun equipment from Huawei Technologies Co, barred dozens of China's largest tech companies from buying American parts, and even slapped bans on ByteDance Ltd's TikTok and Tencent Holdings Ltd's WeChat.

Initial details of the five-year plan stressed the need for sustainable growth and also pledged to develop a robust domestic market. Officials didn't specify the pace of growth they would seek over the period, but said the National Development and Reform Commission would work on guidelines to be submitted to country's parliament in March.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Mr Xi's April speech called for strengthening China's advantages, saying its strong position in international industrial chains could act as a deterrence for external parties to cut off supply. He also called for China to consolidate its role as a global leader in the digital economy, and actively participate in formulating international rules in digital currency and digital tax to create new competitive advantages.

Mr Xi emphasised the role of state-owned enterprises - a sticking point in trade negotiations with the US - calling them "an important pillar and support for national rejuvenation and for the party to govern." He said SOEs must be "stronger, better, and bigger," but that they also needed reform, without specifying.

The speech also touched on expanding domestic demand, improving urbanisation strategies, optimising technology resources, and prioritising the environment and public health.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Euro zone factories boomed in October as Germany roared

Heavier fines for data breaches, more support for legitimate uses under amended PDPA

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Construction projects get four-month extension for completion dates due to Covid-19

Indonesia president sees GDP contracting more than 3% in Q3

One new imported Covid-19 case in Singapore, none in the community

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 2, 2020 08:12 PM
Consumer

Starbucks to bring its lattes and frappes to Laos next year

[SEATTLE] Starbucks' green-siren logo, lattes and Frappuccinos will soon be making their debut in Laos, as the world...

Nov 2, 2020 08:07 PM
Government & Economy

Euro zone factories boomed in October as Germany roared

[LONDON] Manufacturing growth in the euro zone boomed in October but the recovery from severely depressed activity...

Nov 2, 2020 07:05 PM
Government & Economy

Heavier fines for data breaches, more support for legitimate uses under amended PDPA

[SINGAPORE] Companies will be penalised more heavily for data breaches while also getting more freedom to use...

Nov 2, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Nov 2, 2020 06:06 PM
Stocks

STI closes 0.8% higher at 2,443.13, ahead of US elections and Ant's mega listing

WITH investors holding their breath ahead of the US presidential election and the mega listing of Ant Financial...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: S-Reits' exposure to Robinsons owner in spotlight as more brands may close

Hot stock: CapitaLand hits eight-year low

Construction projects get four-month extension for completion dates due to Covid-19

DBS names Rachel Chew as head of group cash product management

Hot stock: Wilmar shares up 5.9% on net profit, special dividend announcement

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for