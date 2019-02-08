You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Chinese businessman denies reported justification for Australian visa cancellation

Fri, Feb 08, 2019 - 1:01 PM

[SYDNEY] A prominent Chinese businessman and political donor, linked in the past to a row about the promotion of Chinese interests, said on Friday Australia's decision to rescind his visa was based on nothing more than speculation.

Huang Xiangmo is unable to return to Australia after the government rejected his application for citizenship and revoked his visa while he was overseas, newspaper reports said this week.

Australian media, citing unidentified sources, said Mr Huang was denied residency after intelligence agencies concluded he could undertake "acts of foreign interference" and that he was unfit for residency.

Mr Huang rejected that assessment and criticised Australia in his first public comments since the visa cancellation was revealed.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"It is profoundly disappointing to be treated in such a grotesquely unfair manner. The decision to cancel my visa was based on unfounded speculations that are prejudiced and groundless," Mr Huang told the Australian Financial Review.

"There are many Australian companies in China, aren't they more likely to be susceptible to potential manipulation by the Chinese government?" he said.

Representatives for Australia's Department of Home Affairs and a spokeswoman for Minister for Immigration David Coleman did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Mr Huang's expulsion comes as Australia and China seek to repair ties that have been strained since 2017, when Canberra accused Beijing of meddling in its domestic affairs. China denies the accusation.

Mr Huang emerged as one of Australia's biggest political donors soon after he began living in Australia. He rose to prominence after an influential opposition lawmaker was forced to resign in 2017, when allegations emerged that he was linked to Chinese-aligned interests.

The lawmaker, Sam Dastyari, sought to encourage a senior politician not to meet a Chinese pro-democracy activist opposed to Beijing's rule in Hong Kong in 2015.

Mr Dastyari was also recorded warning Mr Huang that his phone may be tapped.

Mr Huang stopped political donations after that incident but later expanded his business interests in Australia. He paid nearly A$1 billion (S$960 million) in 2018 for two Australian projects owned by Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group. 

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Japan's modest household spending, wages growth point to fragile outlook

Thai junta chief says will run for PM in election

British millennials, Gen Z battle 'unfair' Brexit

Renault to alert prosecutors over ex-CEO Ghosn's wedding costs

In election shocker, sister of Thai king named PM candidate by Thaksin-linked party

RBA slashes Australia growth forecasts as property pressures households

Editor's Choice

BP_bank_080219_1.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Asian banks on watch with trillion-dollar Libor transition

BP_cyber_080219_2.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Targeted initiatives, collaboration needed in war on cyber crime

BP_Procurri_080219_6.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Procurri shares jump on offer from second interested buyer

Most Read

1 GCB market to take a breather this year?
2 Budget to include help on industry transformation, job creation: Heng Swee Keat
3 Braddell View en bloc signing hits 80% consent
4 SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang
5 Korean shipbuilders merge; ripples reach Singapore

Must Read

BP_bank_080219_1.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Asian banks on watch with trillion-dollar Libor transition

Feb 8, 2019
Garage

Remittance fintech TransferWise’s head of Asia-Pacific expansion leaves

Feb 8, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: TSH Corp, SingPost, Best World, Global Palm Resources

BP_cyber_080219_2.jpg
Feb 8, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Targeted initiatives, collaboration needed in war on cyber crime

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening