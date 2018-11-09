You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Chinese city reassures public after chemical spill dissolves fishing nets

Fri, Nov 09, 2018 - 12:52 PM

[BEIJING] A coastal city in southeastern China sought to reassure residents on Friday about their safety after a chemical spill into the ocean, which dissolved fishing nets, ignited fears about air and water contamination.

Chinese social media users have written thousands of posts urging the government in Quanzhou in Fujian province to identify the chemicals released during the leak from a tanker last week and accused the government of withholding information.

A local chemical trading firm leaked seven tonnes of the C9 aromatic solvent into the sea at an oil port in Quanzhou when loading the chemical into a tanker on Nov 3, according to state media.

Fujian Donggang Petrochemical, which operates chemical storage facilities at the port, did not follow proper safety practices when transferring the aromatic solvent from its storage to the vessel, causing the leakage, the Quanzhou government said in a statement on Friday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Internet users expressed concern that the solvent could have included xylene, whose inhalation can affect the central nervous system and trigger symptoms such as headaches, dizziness and nausea.

The government said in its statement that a local hospital had received 52 patients who reported headaches, vomiting and sore throats after breathing the air near the spill site. One person also fell into the water at the spill site and is being treated in hospital for pneumonia, the statement added.

However, the statement made no direct mention of whether xylene was present.

The city government said it is still cleaning up the spill, but tests showed air quality met health standards and water quality is also safe as of Friday.

The solvent chemical also dissolved floating nets at a fishing farm, and the government will start compensating 152 fish farms affected by the spill, the government added.

The Chinese government launched a "war on pollution" in 2014 in a bid to reverse environmental damage and head off public anger, which has in some cases led to mass protests.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Sunseap to build one of the world's largest offshore floating solar farms along Straits of Johor

A darker side of tech emerges at China’s Internet conference

Seven killed in Seoul studio complex fire

China's producer inflation slows again in Oct on ebbing domestic demand

US to deny asylum to illegal border crossers

Xi's import fair offers deals but leaves many barriers intact

Editor's Choice

BP_HKEX_091118_2.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Government & Economy

HK-listed Singapore companies fizzle after IPO sizzle

BP_Grab_091118_3.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Startups

Grab scores coup on Super App rivals with KBank tie-up in Thailand

BP_Singtel_091118_9.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel's Q2 net profit falls 77% to S$667m

Most Read

1 Boeing close to issuing safety warning on 737 Max
2 Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms
3 Fintech gives fillip to jobs and funding in Singapore financial sector
4 Raising withdrawal age for CPF may not be right or needed move
5 Singtel Q2 profit plunges 77% to S$667m on absence of year-ago exceptional gain

Must Read

FPV5.png
Nov 9, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Sunseap to build one of the world's largest offshore floating solar farms along Straits of Johor

BP_Genting_091118_39.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Genting Singapore shares jump 8% in early trading after posting 46% rise in Q3 profits

BP_noble_091118_35.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, Frasers Property, Genting Singapore, CDL, Sats, Stamford Land

BP_Grab_091118_3.jpg
Nov 9, 2018
Startups

Grab scores coup on Super App rivals with KBank tie-up in Thailand

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening