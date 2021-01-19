You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Chinese city rushes to build massive Covid-19 quarantine centre

Tue, Jan 19, 2021 - 4:09 PM

yq-shijiazhuan-210119.jpg
Thousands of prefabricated rooms fill a vast field on the outskirts of China's Shijiazhuang city as construction crews work around the clock to erect a large quarantine facility to curb the city's growing Covid-19 outbreak.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] Thousands of prefabricated rooms fill a vast field on the outskirts of China's Shijiazhuang city as construction crews work around the clock to erect a large quarantine facility to curb the city's growing Covid-19 outbreak.

China has largely brought the virus under control even...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

30 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including four in the community

Kids sign up for vaccine trials in next step to conquer Covid

Germany mulls tighter shutdown as virus variants fuel fears

In farewell video, Melania Trump says be passionate, but not violent

China top financial watchdog blasts 'state monopoly' accusation

Hong Kong to extend outbreak-control measures as cases surge

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 19, 2021 04:29 PM
Government & Economy

30 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including four in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 30 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon (Jan 19), taking Singapore's total to...

Jan 19, 2021 04:21 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: More than 5% rise in property prices will tip market into 'bubble territory', says DBS

WHILE a steady 2 to 3 per cent annual increase in the Singapore property price index (PPI) in line with household...

Jan 19, 2021 04:20 PM
Banking & Finance

China seen keeping lending benchmark unchanged

[SHANGHAI] China's benchmark lending rate is likely to remain unchanged at the first monthly fixing of the year on...

Jan 19, 2021 03:57 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks rebound on Samsung Elec, Hyundai Motor boost

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rebounded to end higher on Tuesday, marking its sharpest gain since Jan 8, boosted by...

Jan 19, 2021 03:47 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares close higher on rebound in miners, financials

[SYDNEY] Australian shares ended firmer on Tuesday, as mining and financial stocks recovered from sharp losses in...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Laid off during crisis, she went on to found a company worth S$8m

Scion of City Developments strives to salvage China deal

Stocks to watch: OUE C-Reit, SIA, SPH, BRC Asia, InnoTek, Silkroad Nickel

Singapore government keeping close watch on property market

Fu Yu founders retire, sell 29.8% stake in company for S$58.3m

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for