You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Chinese firms may be switching codes to skirt US tariffs: UBS

Tue, Dec 11, 2018 - 10:20 AM

FILES-US-TRADE-DEFICIT-INDICATOR-135524.jpg
Companies exporting goods from China to the US may be altering customs codes on their products to circumvent tariffs, according to a new report from analysts at UBS AG.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] Companies exporting goods from China to the US may be altering customs codes on their products to circumvent tariffs, according to a new report from analysts at UBS AG.

"Surging export growth of goods not on tariff lists may suggest both front-running and bypassing activities," UBS economists led by Zhang Ning wrote in the Dec. 10 report. "We think some exporters may have bypassed US additional tariffs through various ways, likely including altering HS codes of their export goods (to codes without additional tariffs), some anecdotal evidences of which have been reported."

The UBS economists compared growth in exports of goods on lists that have been subjected to tariffs so far as part of an ongoing trade war between China and the US with those that haven't. They found that exports of goods subjected to tariffs have begun to decline following a brief acceleration in growth earlier in the year, while those not yet subjected to tariffs have surged.

"A very illustrative example comes from the sector of electrical machinery and equipment (HS 85), which accounts for 29 per cent of US total imports from China in 2017," they wrote, noting that growth in exports of goods in that category jumped 39 per cent from a year earlier in October after growing just 2 per cent in the third quarter of 2018.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Evidence of front-loading, likely tighter scrutiny of exports on the tariff lists by the US, and the persistent threat of additional tariffs mean China's future exports to the US face more downward pressure."

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Top US, China officials speak on trade amid Huawei arrest row

Trump considering several candidates for chief of staff: sources

Australian business conditions ease again in November

Brexit in turmoil as UK's May pulls vote to seek changes to EU divorce

China's Huawei executive seeks bail in US extradition case

To quell unrest, France's Macron speeds up tax cuts but vows no U-turn

Editor's Choice

BT_20181211_LMXVALUE_3640093.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts

BT_20181211_LSPRIVATE11_3639983.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore private banks target Middle East, NRI clients

BT_20181211_LLNICO_3640017.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nico Steel forges ahead with new higher-margin strategy

Most Read

1 Singapore venture capital firm eyes North Asia play
2 Hardy survivors of S-chip fallout worth a second look: analysts
3 Post-retirement investing: how much to put in and take out
4 Failure to recognise vulnerabilities behind my error in Noble
5 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts

Must Read

BT_20181211_LMXVALUE_3640093.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts

Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern to buy Indonesia insurance firm for US$28m

nz-parkviwe-121219.jpg
Dec 11, 2018
Real Estate

Park View Mansions tries for en bloc again with 22% lower reserve price

Dec 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: EpiCentre, Hong Leong Asia, Great Eastern, China Star Food

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening