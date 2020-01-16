You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Chinese media cautiously welcome signing of trade deal

Thu, Jan 16, 2020 - 10:39 AM

rk_CHtradeagreement_160120.jpg
After nearly two years of conflict, the world's top two economic powers signed the long-awaited trade truce on Wednesday at the White House
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BEIJING] Chinese state media on Thursday hailed a phase one trade deal between Beijing and Washington as a "hard-fought agreement", but warned of uncertainties that could jeopardise future relations.

After nearly two years of conflict, the world's top two economic powers signed the long-awaited trade truce on Wednesday at the White House.

The agreement includes pledges from China to beef up purchases of American agricultural goods and other exports for two years, and provides some protection for US technology.

China's nationalistic Global Times, a tabloid with an English-language edition, described the deal as "a hard-fought agreement (which) should be cherished by both sides".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The China Daily said that "with the signing of the deal, it is now to be hoped that the detente leads to lasting peace".

SEE ALSO

'Phase 2' US-China trade talks have already begun: Pence

Communist Party mouthpiece The People's Daily called it "a new starting point" for US-China relations, while state broadcaster CCTV said the deal was "in the common interest" of both the US and China.

"China-US economic and trade frictions have achieved a phased 'ceasefire' and have taken a practical step towards the ultimate resolution of the problem," CCTV said in a commentary.

But state media also warned the nation should brace for future clashes with the US.

"The elation was quickly tempered by suspicions that it would not take much to banjax the deal", wrote the China Daily in an editorial.

It added that there was a "sobering realisation" that if the deal collapsed it would damage the next phase of the agreement and bring tensions to a head again.

The People's Daily described it as "a stormy process in which China and the US know each other's determination, strength and energy".

The Global Times questioned the resilience of the deal, asking: "Can a preliminary trade agreement, reached during a period when China-US strategic relations are clearly declining, really work?"

"Will it be replaced by new conflicts or further progress as negotiations continue?"

It warned: "Huge uncertainty remains".

Under the text of the deal, which US President Donald Trump signed with China's Vice-Premier Liu He, both sides agree that they can formally complain to each other if either feels the other side is not holding to its end of the bargain.

China has agreed to buy US$200 billion more in US goods over two years than it did in 2017, before the trade war began, including US$32 billion in American farm products and seafood, almost US$78 billion in manufactured goods like aircraft, machinery and steel and US$52 billion in energy goods.

AFP

Government & Economy

Britain launches farm bill as Brexit paves way for major reforms

New obstacles ahead in China's pollution fight: report

China's economy estimated to have grown more than 6% in 2019: Liu He

Japan's Nov machinery orders post largest rise on record in relief for economy

UAE foots bill to let US join world fair

'Phase 2' US-China trade talks have already begun: Pence

BREAKING

Jan 16, 2020 11:06 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian, New Zealand dollars manage muted cheer for Trump's trade truce

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars inched higher on Thursday with the market relieved the first stage...

Jan 16, 2020 10:51 AM
Government & Economy

Britain launches farm bill as Brexit paves way for major reforms

[LONDON] An agriculture bill will be introduced in Britain's Parliament on Thursday, with funding for the industry...

Jan 16, 2020 10:35 AM
Government & Economy

New obstacles ahead in China's pollution fight: report

[BEIJING] China's fight against pollution faces new threats from rising levels of harmful ozone gas despite an "...

Jan 16, 2020 10:17 AM
Stocks

Australia, New Zealand: Shares hit fresh peaks on China-US trade pact

[BENGALURU] Australian and New Zealand shares soared to fresh peaks on Thursday as investors cheered a long-awaited...

Jan 16, 2020 09:46 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks open with small gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks started Thursday on a positive note as investors digested details...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly