You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Chinese rights lawyer jailed for 'subversion'

Mon, Jan 28, 2019 - 11:08 AM

[BEIJING] Prominent Chinese human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang was sentenced on Monday to four and a half years in prison for state subversion, a northern Chinese court said.

Wang, 42, who defended political activists and victims of land seizures, disappeared in a 2015 sweep -- known as the "709" crackdown -- aimed at courtroom critics of Communist authorities.

Charged in January 2016 with alleged state subversion, Wang had been the last of more than 200 lawyers and activists arrested in the 709 crackdown to be tried or released.

Wang was "found guilty of subverting state power, sentenced to four years and six months in prison, and deprived of political rights for five years," the Tianjin Second Intermediate People's Court said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

After more than two years of being in legal limbo -- detained without a trial date -- Wang's court hearing took place behind closed doors in Tianjin on December 26.

At the time, the court said the trial was closed to the public "due to the state secrets involved".

Wang's wife Li Wenzu was placed under de facto house arrest the day before her husband's trial to prevent her from attending.

Li has actively protested her husband's detention. Last April, she attempted to march 100 kilometres (60 miles) to the detention facility in Tianjin where her husband had been held.

In December, before Wang's court date was announced, Li and three supporters shaved their heads and tried to submit a petition to a Beijing court protesting Wang's detention.

AFP

Government & Economy

China's December industrial profits fall for 2nd straight month; full-yr up 10.3%

'Radical rethink' needed to tackle obesity, hunger, climate: report

Brazil resumes search for missing after dam collapse, ends evacuation

Saudi Arabia frees Ethiopian-born tycoon amid flurry of releases

As US government reopens, lawmakers say shutdowns don't work

Macron says France wants to keep Renault-Nissan 'balance'

Editor's Choice

BP_OCBC_280119_2.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending

BP_NYSE_280119_3.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Stocks

Cloudy outlook for US stocks in 2019, mixed messages everywhere

BT_20190128_JNBREXIT28_3679873.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Government & Economy

EU's tough stance reinforces views of some Brexiteers

Most Read

1 Singapore's factory output ends on a weak note
2 Singapore private property market set to face demand tests in 2019
3 Broker's take: DBS keeps 'buy' on ComfortDelGro amid optimism about new ride-hailing rules
4 Too many cooks: The heat is on in the catering business
5 Retail property market may be on stronger recovery footing

Must Read

BT_20190128_ANGSGX28_3679778.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Stocks

Singapore to tighten audit, valuation rules

BP_OCBC_280119_2.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC eyeing forex fray for overseas travel spending

BP_NYSE_280119_3.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Stocks

Cloudy outlook for US stocks in 2019, mixed messages everywhere

BT_20190128_KELRESTART28Y5NK_3679833.jpg
Jan 28, 2019
Government & Economy

US government agencies gear up to restart operations

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening