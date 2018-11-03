Chongqing-Singapore financial links get boost with over 10 MOUs inked

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
INTEREST is picking up on opportunities for collaboration between South-east Asia and western China as more than 500 business leaders and government officials descended on Chongqing for the inaugural China (Chongqing)-Singapore Connectivity Initiative Financial Summit on Friday
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg