Christopher Ong appointed new Singapore MD for DHL Express

Thu, Nov 01, 2018 - 6:06 PM
DHL Express announced on Thursday the appointment of Christopher Ong as managing director for DHL Express Singapore.

Mr Ong, a Singaporean, will report to Ken Lee, CEO, DHL Express, Asia-Pacific, effective immediately. He replaces Frank-Uwe Ungerer, who has held the role since Jan 1, 2016.

Prior to the appointment, Mr Ong was vice-president for business development at DHL Asia-Pacific from October 2006 to September 2011. He was then country manager for Vietnam from October 2011 to January 2014. His last-held position was managing director for Malaysia and Brunei from February 2014 to October 2018, during which he managed over 1,200 employees and 27 facilities across East and West Malaysia, and Brunei.

Before joining DHL Express, he spent 10 years with Temasek Holdings, where his responsibilities included managing the company's international investments. He has also been a judge for the Singapore Business Awards for the last eight years.

Mr Lee said that Mr Ong has been instrumental in driving the B2C e-commerce and digitalisation agenda in Malaysia and Brunei, and added that "his business acumen and broad experience at the regional and country levels will prove invaluable in his new role in Singapore".

