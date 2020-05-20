'Circuit-breaker' has worked but Singapore must get used to new normal, says PM Lee

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[SINGAPORE] While the "circuit-breaker" to limit the spread of the coronavirus here has worked, Singapore cannot revert to the status quo ante, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Wednesday.
Commenting for the first time after the government outlined plans for Singapore to ease out of...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes