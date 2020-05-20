You are here

Home > Government & Economy

'Circuit-breaker' has worked but Singapore must get used to new normal, says PM Lee

Wed, May 20, 2020 - 3:55 PM

[SINGAPORE] While the "circuit-breaker" to limit the spread of the coronavirus here has worked, Singapore cannot revert to the status quo ante, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Wednesday.

Commenting for the first time after the government outlined plans for Singapore to ease out of...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Employers must pay retrenchment benefit if job cuts are inevitable: MOM

Thailand's central bank cuts policy rate by 25 bps to record low

570 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, taking total past 29,000

UK inflation drops to lowest since 2016 as coronavirus hits

Beijing will 'never tolerate' Taiwan's separation from China: Xinhua

Schools reopen in South Korea as virus fears ease

BREAKING NEWS

May 20, 2020 03:52 PM
Government & Economy

Employers must pay retrenchment benefit if job cuts are inevitable: MOM

RETRENCHMENT should be a last resort for companies to manage manpower costs, and those that have no choice but to do...

May 20, 2020 03:47 PM
Real Estate

PropertyGuru grew sales 24% while gauging IPO window

[SINGAPORE] PropertyGuru Group, the South-east Asian startup that pulled the plug on an initial public offering (IPO...

May 20, 2020 03:40 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end higher on further easing of virus curbs

[SYDNEY] Australian shares reversed course to end marginally higher on Wednesday on plans to accelerate resumption...

May 20, 2020 03:38 PM
Technology

Alibaba to invest 10b yuan in AI system for smart speakers

[SHANGHAI] Alibaba Group Holding will invest 10 billion yuan (S$1.99 billion) into an artificial intelligence and...

May 20, 2020 03:30 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks ease at open

LONDON] European stock markets eased at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London down 0.2 per cent.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.