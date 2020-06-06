Circuit breaker sends April retail sales into sharpest fall in 30 years

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SINGAPORE'S retail sales tumbled 40.5 per cent year on year in April - the sharpest fall in more than three decades - triggered by "circuit-breaker" measures implemented between April 7 and June 1 to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.
Going by Department of Statistics figures...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes