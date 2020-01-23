Citizen labour trends track those of residents, outcomes good over past decade: MOM data

Labour statistics relating to Singapore citizens track closely those for all residents - that is, citizens as well as permanent residents (PRs) - according to data in an occasional paper released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Thursday.

LABOUR statistics relating to Singapore citizens track closely those for all residents - that is, citizens as well as permanent residents (PRs) - according to data in an occasional paper released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Thursday.

For instance, after coming down from 4.7 per cent in 2009, the seasonally adjusted citizen unemployment rate has ranged between 2.9 per cent and 3.3 per cent in the period from 2010 to 2019, averaging 3.1 per cent. The resident unemployment rate, coming down from 4.5 per cent in 2009, ranged between 2.8 per cent and 3.1 per cent. The citizen and resident rates differed by no more than 0.2 percentage point in any year in the period.

The paper shows that employment outcomes of Singapore citizens have been positive over the decade, with rising employment rates, a rising share of professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs), and faster income growth in the latter half of the decade, said the MOM.

The release of the paper follows a parliamentary exchange earlier in January in which Workers' Party Member of Parliament Pritam Singh asked for employment data pertaining to Singaporean citizens specifically, as distinct from PRs, for jobs created in industries covered by industry transformation maps - as well as more generally. Official data releases usually present resident data.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Citizens form about 85 per cent of the resident labour force, and the PR population has stayed stable over time at about 0.5 million, noted the MOM in its occasional paper. "These two facts taken together means that for the most part, resident data mirrors citizen data, and having citizen data in addition to resident data provides little additional information."

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Other countries also typically release statistics covering the resident population rather than citizens alone, said the MOM.

The occasional paper gave resident and citizen statistics across indicators for employment, income growth, retrenchments and unemployment, over the last decade.

Comparing employment rates for those aged 15 and older, the citizen employment rate has been within 1.7 percentage points of the resident rate since 2009. The rates were 63.6 per cent for citizens and 65.2 per cent for residents in 2019.

The proportion of PMETs among the employed has risen similarly in both groups over the decade, to 55.8 per cent of employed citizens and 58.3 per cent of employed residents.

The median gross monthly income from work has grown for both full-time employed citizens and residents over the decade. Real median income growth for citizens was 3.9 per cent per year from June 2014 to June 2019, up from 2.1 per cent per year over the preceding five years. For residents, the growth rates were 3.8 per cent and 1.9 per cent respectively.

Retrenchment incidence was higher among residents than among citizens specifically. From 2012 - the first year in which retrenchment data was collected with a breakdown for citizens specifically - till 2018, the number of retrenched employees per every 1,000 employees fluctuated between 5.4 and 8.6 for residents, and between 5.0 and 7.6 for citizens.

Statistically, unemployment figures refer to jobless persons who are seeking and available for work, and exclude those who are not searching for jobs. Alongside these unemployment figures, the occasional paper also looked at discouraged workers, defined as those who are not searching for jobs because they believe their job search will not yield results.

The number of discouraged workers has declined since 2009, to 6,700 citizens in June 2019, representing 0.3 per cent of the citizen labour force. Including PRs, the resident figure was 7,500, or 0.3 per cent of the resident labour force. The citizen and resident percentages of discouraged workers have not differed by more than 0.1 percentage point since 2009.

The last occasional paper on Singapore citizens in the labour force was released in 2011.