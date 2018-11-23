You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Civil servants to get one-month bonus in Dec; full-year bonus at 1.5 months

Fri, Nov 23, 2018 - 5:34 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sgJamieLeeBT

CIVIL servants in Singapore will be paid a year-end annual variable component (AVC) bonus representing one month of their respective salaries, the government said on Friday.

Together with the mid-year AVC, civil servants will receive a full-year AVC of 1.5 months. All civil servants will also get the non-pensionable annual allowance of one month, to be paid in December together with the AVC.

Lower-wage civil servants will get a minimum year-end AVC of S$1,800, which the government said "signals the government’s continued commitment to help lower-wage workers". Around 1,380 civil servants will receive the minimum AVC payment of S$1,800.

In July 2018, civil servants received a mid-year AVC of 0.5 months and a one-off lump sum payment of S$300, with a higher lump sum of S$500 for lower-wage civil servants in certain grades. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Singapore Public Service employs about 145,000 officers in 16 ministries and more than 50 statutory boards. Within the public service is the civil service, comprising about 85,000 officers in the ministries.

Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat is PAP's first assistant secretary-general; most likely to be next PM

German exports drag economy to first contraction since 2015

Singapore headline inflation flat at 0.7% in October, but core inflation inches higher

Malaysia's October inflation rate at 0.6% y-o-y, matches forecast

Singapore's financial stability sound but global risks have increased: MAS

China says US-China trade talks should be equal, mutually beneficial

Editor's Choice

BP_lawyers_231118_1.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Fixed legal fees off the table for now

BP_SG_231118_2.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

MTI: Growth to let up in 2019; Q3 GDP underwhelms

BP_Grab_231118_4.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Garage

Grab unveils pioneer batch of startups in accelerator programme

Most Read

1 Taylor Swift flexes music muscle to seek higher payouts for other artists
2 'Spend the minimum': How Lion Air hid equipment failures and beat regulators
3 China developer CFLD cuts staff in Singapore office
4 More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility
5 First Reit falls as concerns swirl over sponsor
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

hzheng1123lyh1.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Heng Swee Keat is PAP's first assistant secretary-general; most likely to be next PM

Monetary Authority of Singapore_0.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's financial stability sound but global risks have increased: MAS

BP_SGcoe_231118_41.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Transport

Slump in Singapore vehicle sales to worsen in 2019, hit rock bottom in 2021: Fitch

BP_Hyflux_231118_42.jpg
Nov 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Debt-laden Hyflux clarifies still hammering out terms of scheme of arrangement

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening