Civil servants to get one-month bonus in Dec; full-year bonus at 1.5 months

CIVIL servants in Singapore will be paid a year-end annual variable component (AVC) bonus representing one month of their respective salaries, the government said on Friday.

Together with the mid-year AVC, civil servants will receive a full-year AVC of 1.5 months. All civil servants will also get the non-pensionable annual allowance of one month, to be paid in December together with the AVC.

Lower-wage civil servants will get a minimum year-end AVC of S$1,800, which the government said "signals the government’s continued commitment to help lower-wage workers". Around 1,380 civil servants will receive the minimum AVC payment of S$1,800.

In July 2018, civil servants received a mid-year AVC of 0.5 months and a one-off lump sum payment of S$300, with a higher lump sum of S$500 for lower-wage civil servants in certain grades.

The Singapore Public Service employs about 145,000 officers in 16 ministries and more than 50 statutory boards. Within the public service is the civil service, comprising about 85,000 officers in the ministries.