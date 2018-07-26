You are here

Home > Government & Economy

ClassPass raises US$85m in Series D funding

Temasek leads funding for the US-based fitness membership company, with participation from the Growth Fund of private equity firm L Catterton
Thu, Jul 26, 2018 - 5:50 AM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

Singapore

US-BASED fitness membership company ClassPass has raised US$85 million in series D financing led by Temasek, with participation from the Growth Fund of private equity firm L Catterton.

The funds raised will be used to speed up its growth as it plans to expand its

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180726_ANGSIAS_3512417.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years

Jul 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Clifford Capital prices Asia's first project-financing portfolio

BT_20180726_AGNSEN0RM_3512458.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, NSE restart talks on India's offshore hub

Most Read

1 As rents soar, Democrats push new policies on affordable housing
2 Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him
3 Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services
4 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International
5 OCBC to cut half of teller jobs in next 2 years in digital banking push; all affected staff to be retrained
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180726_ANGSIAS_3512417.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years

Jul 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Clifford Capital prices Asia's first project-financing portfolio

BT_20180726_AGNSEN0RM_3512458.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, NSE restart talks on India's offshore hub

BT_20180726_VIESS_3512434.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Ong Ye Kung lists 4 sources of tension facing education

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening