Prime Minister Narendra Modi looked on course Thursday for a major victory in India's election, with early trends from the election commission showing a clear lead for his party.

[New Delhi] Prime Minister Narendra Modi looked on course Thursday for a major victory in India's election, with early trends from the election commission showing a clear lead for his party.

Mr Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was ahead in 277 out of the 542 constituencies after two hours of counting, more than the 272 seats required for a majority even without its allies.

AFP