You are here

Home > Government & Economy

'Clear risks' for stability in China's Pacific lending: Lowy Institute

Mon, Oct 21, 2019 - 12:36 PM

rk_beijingskyline_211019.jpg
China's financial largesse in the Pacific carries "clear risks" for stability if left unchecked, a Sydney think tank warned, while saying allegations of "debt-trap" diplomacy are so far overblown.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] China's financial largesse in the Pacific carries "clear risks" for stability if left unchecked, a Sydney think tank warned, while saying allegations of "debt-trap" diplomacy are so far overblown.

In a study released on Monday, the influential Lowy Institute warned that fragile Pacific nations risked borrowing too much and leaving themselves exposed to demands from Beijing.

China has repeatedly been accused of offering lucrative but unserviceable loans to gain leverage or snap up strategically vital assets like ports, airports, or electricity providers.

While Lowy said allegations that China was engaged in "debt-trap" diplomacy in the Pacific were overblown, the trend was not positive and countries like Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu were dangerously exposed.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Between 2011 and 2018, China committed loans to the region worth US$6 billion - around 21 per cent of regional GDP.

A majority of that money, US$4.1 billion, was earmarked for Papua New Guinea.

Only a fraction, less than US$1 billion, has so far been dispersed but China is still the single largest creditor in Tonga, Samoa, and Vanuatu.

"The sheer scale of Chinese lending and the lack of strong institutional mechanisms to protect the debt sustainability of borrowing countries mean a continuation of business as usual would pose clear risks," the report said.

The South Pacific has become a forum for intense competition for influence between China, the United States, and Australia in recent years.

The island nations sit on a vital shipping crossroad, contain vast reserves of fish stocks, and provide a potential base for leading militaries to project power well beyond their borders.

Beijing has stepped up engagement in the region through a series of high profile visits and no-conditions lending via its Belt and Road Initiative.

The Solomon Islands and Kiribati recently announced they would switch diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to Beijing after a long courtship by the country's Communist leaders.

Six Pacific governments are currently debtors to Beijing - the Cook Islands, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Tonga, and Vanuatu.

Lowy said many of China's loans carry a modest two per cent annual interest rate.

But it warned that China would need to adopt formal lending rules if loans were to be made sustainable as natural disasters like earthquakes, cyclones and tsunamis can quickly upend countries' ability to pay back loans.

"Three small Pacific economies - Tonga, Samoa, and Vanuatu - also appear to be among those most heavily indebted to China anywhere in the world," it said.

AFP

Government & Economy

Vietnam prime minister says 2019 GDP growth to exceed 6.8%

Many firms in China's third-biggest province struggling to pay debt: S&P

China's defence minister says resolving 'Taiwan question' is national priority

Mahathir warns of possible trade sanctions on Malaysia

Hands tied and paralysed: Hong Kong leader struggles to end crisis

Singaporeans expect inflation to inch up to 3.2% in coming year: DBS-SMU poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly