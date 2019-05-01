You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Close relationship between PAP, NTUC helped Singapore weather early crises: DPM Heng

Wed, May 01, 2019 - 1:12 PM

lwx_heng_010519_82.jpg
Singapore might not have weathered its early crises or industrialised so rapidly were it not for the close relationship between the People's Action Party and NTUC, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Singapore might not have weathered its early crises or industrialised so rapidly were it not for the close relationship between the People's Action Party and NTUC, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

Faced with the threat of massive job losses in the early years of independence, the Government had to act decisively to welcome investors, industrialise and create jobs, said Mr Heng in his first May Day Rally speech on Wednesday.

Unions had to evolve as well at this time, he told around 1,600 unionists, workers, employers and Cabinet ministers at the rally in Downtown East.

"They were no longer just the mass bass in the anti-colonial movement. We had to build a new nation, and unionists too had to become nation builders," said Mr Heng, who assumed the post of DPM on Wednesday. He is also Finance Minister.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

He pointed to the 1969 Modernisation Seminar as a landmark event, as that was when unionists agreed that trade unions had to go beyond collective bargaining.

If the labour movement had not transformed itself in the 1970s, it would have become irrelevant in post-independence Singapore and its membership would have declined, he said.

"To improve the lives of workers, unions had to become the co-drivers of our social and economic development," Mr Heng said. "And unions had to shift from confrontation to collaboration."

The seminar paved the way for tripartism, ushering in "constructive and harmonious relations between unions, employers and the Government", he said, highlighting NTUC initiatives such as setting up ocooperatives to help workers cope with the cost of living.

Running cooperatives gave union leaders insights to the problems of running businesses as well, helping to shift their adversarial stance towards management to one based on cooperation and mutual benefit.

"NTUC's brand of progressive trade unionism has been critical in enabling our workers to stay ahead of changes," Mr Heng said.

The tripartite model has also helped in times of crises such as the 1985 recession, when union leaders supported the Government's proposals for a two-year wage restraint and 15 per cent cut in Central Provident Fund contribution rates for employers.

"It was a bitter pill to swallow. But the unionists understood why we had to do this - to save jobs - and convinced their members," he said. "Thanks to the support of workers, we managed to turn the economy around."

Along the way, government officials and unionists forged close working relationships, he noted.

Lauding the unionists who embarked on NTUC's modernisation journey 50 years ago, he noted that many who attended the seminar in 1969 had little formal education.

"Many of then did not speak English, and NTUC had to provide simultaneous translation into all four languages," he said.

"But these ordinary men and women had deep courage and the future in their bones, and they did extraordinary things," he added. "They modernised themselves, the movement and their country by the bootstraps. We are here today because of them."

Noting that the seminar was the product of a close NTUC-PAP symbiosis, Mr Heng said: "This close working relationship between the PAP and NTUC underpins our brand of tripartism. It remains as vital today, as it was in 1969."

Mr Heng also recounted how the relationship between NTUC and PAP was forged, saying: "Unionists knew they had to enter politics to fight for better lives for workers, and politicians knew they had to mobilise workers if they were to have a mass base."

He highlighted that many founding members of the PAP were unionists, with founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew beginning his political life as a lawyer representing the postal workers' union.

While the PAP tried to revitalise the Singapore Trades Union Congress (STUC) after being elected to office in 1959, the effort failed as there were both communists and non-communists in the STUC.

When the PAP split in 1961, the STUC also broke apart - the Barisan Socialis formed the Singapore Association of Trade Unions with 82 unions, and the PAP formed the National Trades Union Congress which had 27 unions.

"But the PAP prevailed in the political struggle against the Barisan. And as a result, the NTUC too prevailed in the battle for hearts and minds of workers," he said to applause from the audience.

"The heated political struggle of the 1960s was the crucible that forged the close bonds between the PAP and NTUC," Mr Heng said.

"It was a close, symbiotic relationship from the beginning."

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

More funding for companies that work with unions to prepare workers for transformation: DPM Heng

China unveils plans to further open up banking and insurance sectors

Japan's Emperor Naruhito pledges to work as symbol of the people

Trump slams Fed for 'incessantly' raising interest rates

NZ jobless rate falls, but tepid wage and employment data hit currency

Trump, Democrats agree to spend US$2t on US infrastructure

Editor's Choice

lwx_atm_010519_2.jpg
May 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

Savings hacks for millennials and more

lwx_Sycamore Tree_010519_5.jpg
May 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust

BT_20190501_ABSTAR1_3768780.jpg
May 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

StarHub wasn't dragged to the altar by Temasek, CEO says

Most Read

1 Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub
2 Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan
3 USD/SGD extreme low volatility could lead to explosive price action
4 honestbee may face tough search for buyer
5 Savings hacks for millennials and more

Must Read

lwx_atm_010519_2.jpg
May 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

Savings hacks for millennials and more

lwx_Sycamore Tree_010519_5.jpg
May 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust

BT_20190501_CHEVRON_3768802.jpg
May 1, 2019
Real Estate

Oxley confirms S$1.025b sale of Chevron House

lwx_office worker_010519_3.jpg
May 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Work trends change, but a strong labour movement still crucial

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening