You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Close to 3,600 opportunities available in retail sector in Singapore: MOM

Mon, Oct 12, 2020 - 12:10 PM
tanmindy@sph.com.sg@MindyTanBT

MORE than 650 companies in the retail sector have offered close to 3,600 opportunities since April this year, of which 70 per cent are jobs, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Monday.

Around 40 per cent are PMET roles, such as sales, marketing and business development managers, retail and wholesale trade managers, and commercial and marketing sales executives. The remaining 60 per cent of the job roles are non-PMET positions, such as shop and store salespersons.

The former reflects that retailers appreciate the need to build and sustain their branding and online presence in the longer term, while the front-of-house roles are necessary to meet immediate manpower needs as stores reopened post-circuit breaker, said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo on Monday, following a visit to SK Jewellery.

Major roles in the retail sector can command salaries ranging from S$1,400 at the lower end of the pay range for non-PMET roles, to S$6,500 at the higher end of the salary range for PMET roles.

Even as the retail sector had already started its digital transformation pre-Covid-19, the pandemic was still a tipping point and as footfall fell, many retailers started to prioritise building their online presence and quickly pivoted to e-commerce platforms.

SEE ALSO

Hong Kong bankers are losing their jobs to mainland China rivals

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Indeed, 10.9 per cent of total retail sales value in August consisted of online sales; sub-sectors such as computers and telecommunications equipment saw almost 50 per cent of their total retail sales come from online sources.

As at end-August 2020, more than 550 existing workers across 37 retailers have been or are being trained and redeployed into new or higher-value job roles through Workforce Singapore's (WSG) Job Redesign Reskilling Programme.

Four in 10 employees will receive a committed wage increment from their employers after completing the training; employers have committed to reviewing the wages for the remaining 60 per cent after the Covid-19 situation has stabilised.

WSG's programme was rolled out in October 2019 and subsequently enhanced in February this year to address the changing market conditions due to Covid-19. In September, WSG reached out to about 13,600 jobseekers through walk-in interviews, career workshops and seminars, SGUnited Jobs and Skills information kiosks, as well as SGUnited Jobs and Skills series.

Between April and September this year, 770 individuals have been placed into jobs, enhanced roles, company-hosted traineeships and attachments as well as training opportunities in the retail sector. Subsequently, 700 of them either found jobs or were able to retain their position in new or enhanced roles within the retail sector.

Separately, there is a stronger push for senior employment with new grants for the retail sector, which is one of the top sectors employing senior workers (nearly one in three persons employed in retail is aged 55 and above).

Funding support of up to S$375,000 is available to each employer through the Senior Worker Early Adopter Grant (SW EAG) and Part-time Re-employment Grant (PTRG) - both grants were introduced as part of the S$1.3 billion Senior Worker Support Package and opened for applications on July 1.

In the first three months of applications, close to 650 and 440 companies applied for the SW EAG and PTRG respectively. Almost all were SMEs. These companies employ about 37,000 employees who will progressively benefit from the enhanced human resource practices.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Thailand to focus on boosting consumption, liquidity: new finance minister

Enhancements to ESG support schemes to bolster business recovery: Chan

China's Qingdao orders city-wide Covid-19 testing following new infections

Biopharma supply chain may be partly onshored, but it won't be easy: GIC event panel

Japan bank lending slows as easing pandemic sees big firms pay back loans

Singapore-Indonesia reciprocal green lane applications to open on Oct 26

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 12, 2020 12:09 PM
Stocks

Digital economy the top-performing equity exposure in Q3: iFast

DIGITAL economy exposure was the top-performing equity exposure across Fundsupermart's available funds in the third...

Oct 12, 2020 12:01 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand to focus on boosting consumption, liquidity: new finance minister

[BANGKOK] Thailand will focus on spurring domestic consumption and reopening an economy badly hit by the impact of...

Oct 12, 2020 11:58 AM
Banking & Finance

Morgan Stanley gets just what it wanted in Eaton Vance

[NEW YORK] MORGAN Stanley might have officially announced on late last week that it was acquiring Eaton Vance for...

Oct 12, 2020 11:53 AM
Government & Economy

Enhancements to ESG support schemes to bolster business recovery: Chan

THE retail sector's road to recovery will be challenging due to cyclical and inherent structural challenges, which...

Oct 12, 2020 11:53 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Top Glove's ESG risks to fall on strong balance sheet, automation investments, says Maybank KE

MAYBANK Kim Eng (Maybank KE) has reiterated its "buy" rating on Top Glove Corporation with an unchanged target price...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hawkers United divided in bitter stakeholder spat

Stocks to watch: UOB, Tiong Seng, Pollux Properties, Incredible Holdings

More landed homes sold in Q3 as buyers seek to guard wealth

Singapore shares open higher tracking Wall Street; STI up 0.2%

Harvard Business School, LSE grads to mentor 350 students

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for