You are here

Home > Government & Economy
INDUSTRY 4.0

Collaboration among partners crucial for Industry 4.0 to take off: Tharman

Wed, Oct 17, 2018 - 5:50 AM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

BT_20181017_VIITAP17_3591489.jpg
Mr Tharman says there is a need to create quality jobs outside of the manufacturing industry.

Singapore

INDUSTRY 4.0 is a challenge as it will lead to fewer manufacturing jobs in the long term, even as it holds "immense opportunities" for countries and businesses around the world, said Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic and Social Policies Tharman

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Temasek.jpg
Oct 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Temasek launches first bond for retail investors - at 2.7% fixed rate

BT_20181017_JQBEE17VWCC_3591377.jpg
Oct 17, 2018
Startups

honestbee cross-pollinates supermart with dining - and sweetens it with tech

Oct 17, 2018
Real Estate

Buyers willing to shell out extra for integrated development projects

Most Read

1 Healthy correction or sign of worse to come?
2 Congestion issues at Jewel Changi Airport should be looked into
3 Temasek to debut tranche for retail investors with planned offer of 5-year bonds for up to S$400m
4 Dividend growth stocks trump Reits amid rate hike-driven volatility
5 Temasek launches first bond for retail investors - at 2.7% fixed rate
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz-export-131018.jpg
Oct 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's September non-oil exports come in below expectations, but up from August

Temasek.jpg
Oct 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Temasek launches first bond for retail investors - at 2.7% fixed rate

BP_SIA_171018_43.jpg
Oct 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC upgrades SIA to 'buy' on potential for good upside

Oct 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Jiutian Chemical down 13% after issuing profit warning for Q3

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening