You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Collecting NRIC numbers, making copies to be illegal from Sept 1, 2019

Sat, Sep 01, 2018 - 5:50 AM

gpnric15.jpg
From Sept 1 next year, it will be illegal for organisations to collect, use or disclose NRIC numbers or make copies of the identity card, under stricter rules spelt out on Friday by the Personal Data Protection Commission.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore

FROM Sept 1 next year, it will be illegal for organisations to collect, use or disclose NRIC numbers or make copies of the identity card under stricter rules spelt out on Friday by the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC).

For years, shopping malls and businesses

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Sep 1, 2018
Real Estate

Non-landed DC rates up 9.8% for fifth straight increase

BT_20180901_HHBRUNCH1NEW_3548023.jpg
Sep 1, 2018
Brunch

Frankenscience or fearless medicine?

BT_20180901_MRMARKET1_3549122.jpg
Sep 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

Market value of S'pore stocks shrinks as funds take cover from poor earnings visibility

Most Read

1 Jho Low's father cuts stake in Singapore-listed contract manufacturer Frencken
2 Hot stock: 800 Super falls more than 25%
3 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Keppel DC Reit, Singapore Exchange, Wheelock Properties
4 Ex-bank officer who misappropriated S$520,000 gets 12-year prohibition orders
5 1MDB-linked banker disappears from US website
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Sep 1, 2018
Real Estate

Non-landed DC rates up 9.8% for fifth straight increase

Sep 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Price-quality evaluation to be default approach for govt procurement tenders

Sep 1, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore bank lending cools in July

Sep 1, 2018
Government & Economy

China's August manufacturing outperforms expectations

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening