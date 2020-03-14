You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Colombia to turn away visitors who have stayed in Asia, Europe in last two weeks

Sat, Mar 14, 2020 - 1:12 PM

[BOGOTA] Colombia will close its borders with Venezuela and stop visitors who have been in Europe or Asia from entering the country, President Ivan Duque said late on Friday, as it looks to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Duque said Colombia will close its border with Venezuela from five o'clock Saturday morning. Furthermore, arrivals to the South American country who are not residents or nationals and have stayed in Europe or Asia during the last two weeks will not be allowed to enter from Monday, he said.

Colombian nationals and residents who have been to Europe or Asia in the prior 14 days will be required to isolate themselves for two weeks.

The Andean country reported its first case of coronavirus on March 6, which rose to 16 cases by Friday. On Thursday, the government declared a health emergency in which it suspended public gatherings of more than 500 people - including the football league - and blocked cruise ships from docking at its ports.

"In the face of this pandemic we must come together as a country and we must all also take the precautions that correspond to us as individuals," Mr Duque said.

SEE ALSO

Venezuela confirms coronavirus cases amid public health concerns

More than 138,000 people have been infected globally in the outbreak of Covid-19 while over 5,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally of government announcements.

Although the border with Venezuela will be closed, Mr Duque said Colombia's border with Ecuador will remain open, with checks and controls in place.

Colombia's state of emergency will last until May 30 and allow the government to take quick and exceptional steps relating to the outbreak, such as directing financial resources.

Venezuela reported its first two cases of coronavirus on Friday amid concerns that the country, which is facing a social and economic crisis, is not prepared to confront the pandemic.

In Venezuela, hyperinflation and a six-year recession under President Nicolas Maduro have caused millions to flee the country. Some 1.7 million Venezuelans have fled to Colombia in recent years.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez blasted Mr Duque's decision to close the border between the two countries as "an act of gross irresponsibility".

"(Duque) is handing the borders to Colombian paramilitaries to dodge the necessary epidemiological and sanitary controls that the crisis warrants," she said on Twitter.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Venezuela confirms coronavirus cases amid public health concerns

New Zealand says everyone entering country must self-isolate to contain coronavirus

US military to halt domestic travel amid coronavirus

Mexico frets about US coronavirus spread, could tighten border

Mainland China reports 11 new coronavirus infections; new Hubei cases continue to drop

Duterte tests negative for virus, bans concerts and movies

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 14, 2020 12:50 PM
Government & Economy

Venezuela confirms coronavirus cases amid public health concerns

[CARACAS] Venezuela on Friday confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus amid concerns that the economically...

Mar 14, 2020 12:30 PM
Government & Economy

New Zealand says everyone entering country must self-isolate to contain coronavirus

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that everyone entering the country from...

Mar 14, 2020 12:13 PM
Government & Economy

US military to halt domestic travel amid coronavirus

[WASHINGTON] The US military said on Friday that it will halt all domestic travel, with some exceptions, for service...

Mar 14, 2020 11:58 AM
Government & Economy

Mexico frets about US coronavirus spread, could tighten border

[MEXICO CITY] Mexico could consider tightening its northern border to slow the spread of coronavirus into its...

Mar 14, 2020 11:41 AM
Life & Culture

Disney to release "Frozen 2" on streaming platform 3 months early

[BENGALURU] Walt Disney said on Friday it would make the sequel to hit animated movie "Frozen" available on its...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.