You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Companies moving out as Brexit looms

Tue, Feb 19, 2019 - 11:30 PM

doc745e58s0cs51hv2g153z_doc745d4pvr43l1i21te9wn.jpg
Honda Civic and Jazz vehicles are pictured parked in a car park outside the Honda manufacturing plant in Swindon, southwest England on February 19, 2019. - Honda announced Tuesday it would shut a major plant in Britain, putting 3,500 jobs at risk as the auto manufacturer became the latest Japanese firm to downsize operations as Brexit looms
AFP

[PARIS] As Britain's March 29 departure from the European Union looms, several major companies have announced they are downsizing their operations in the UK or completely shipping out.

Amid Brexit jitters as the deadline approaches, Japanese car maker Honda announced Tuesday it will close in 2021 its plant in the southwestern English town of Swindon, putting 3,500 jobs at risk.

Honda said Brexit was not a factor but the announcement comes after its competitor Nissan decided in February to ditch plans to build its X-Trail SUV at its plant in northeastern England due to Britain's departure.

The new line would have created about 740 jobs.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Jaguar Land Rover said in January it would axe around 4,500 mostly UK jobs, one-tenth of its global workforce.

It put the move down to a slump in Chinese sales, buyers dumping diesel cars for electric vehicles, as well as uncertainties linked to Brexit.

Also in January Dutch multinational Philips announced the closure in 2020 of a factory in eastern England making baby bottles, threatening 430 jobs.

It cited "ongoing geopolitical challenges", months after warning about Brexit, and said it would transfer work back to its Dutch base.

Schaeffler, a German maker of parts for cars and industrial products, is also planning to shut two UK sites, with Brexit cited for axing up to a reported 500 jobs.

Major financial players based in Britain are also worried: should the UK leave the European single market, banks based there will lose the "passporting rights" that allow them to do business with clients across the other 27 member states of the bloc.

To continue operating in Europe, many financial firms will have to set up new business units in EU countries and some are already boosting their operations there, mainly in Paris and Frankfurt.

Bank of America and HSBC are among those that plan to reduce their activities in London in favour of Paris, while US firms Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup are eyeing Frankfurt.

Japan's Sumitomo, Mitsui Financial Group, Daiwa Securities and Nomura, and Britain's Standard Chartered have also chosen the German financial hub.

The European Union's various agencies are not allowed to be based outside the union.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) - one of the world's most powerful drugs watchdogs which employs 900 pharmaceutical experts, biologists and doctors - has chosen to relocate to Amsterdam.

Based in 1995 in London's Canary Wharf business district, it is in a court battle to break its lease which runs until 2039.

The European Banking Authority and its nearly 200 staff will leave London for Paris.

The monitoring base for the bloc's Galileo satnav system will quit Swanwick in southern England for Madrid, and the EU's anti-piracy forces will move their headquarters to Spain and France.

Several major multinationals have also chosen to shift their headquarters from Britain amid the Brexit uncertainties.

Japanese electronics giant Sony announced it will transfer its European headquarters from Britain to The Netherlands by the end of March to avoid Brexit-related customs issues.

British electric appliance pioneer Dyson will switch headquarters to Singapore this year, saying though that this was due to booming Asian demand and not because of Brexit.

AFP

Government & Economy

EU can pull off 'impossible' Brexit compromise: ex-chief

India exempts small firms from angel tax to promote business

Bernie Sanders to seek US presidency again in 2020

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Ahead of Saudi visit, China seeks "deeper trust" with Iran

Speculation swirls over Kim's travel plans for Hanoi summit

Editor's Choice

SLhsk_190219_2.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget doubles down on restructuring

SL_fw_190219_3.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Foreign workers quota cut for services sector

SL_dbs_190219_30.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS housing loans business takes harder hit from cooling measures

Most Read

1 Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
2 Trump may worsen global car market slump
3 Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b
4 Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors
5 Singapore Budget 2019: 50% personal income tax rebate capped at S$200

Must Read

SL_sg_190219_70.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Companies & Markets

Analysts see winners in defence, healthcare, banks from Budget 2019

doc7459ycecutjva378at9_doc744sixne5sxun1p7102.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Feb 19, 2019
Real Estate

REDAS' new chief calls on government to refine property curbs, engage more with stakeholders

Feb 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Midas probe needs more time due to jurisdiction-related complexities, authorities tell Sias

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening