You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Confused by EU elections? Brexit makes it worse, candidate says

Fri, May 17, 2019 - 7:59 PM

doc75e0s2fiz48la250b0l_doc758xzlbed839aw4xmb8.jpg
Almost three years after Britain voted to leave the EU, the Brexit process is so bogged down that its scheduled departure date has been put back seven months to Oct 31, meaning it is obliged to take part in the election on Thursday.
EPA

[DUBLIN] The delay to Britain's departure from the European Union has only confused voters who already have little enthusiasm for European Parliament elections, according to Socialist lead candidate Frans Timmermans.

Almost three years after Britain voted to leave the EU, the Brexit process is so bogged down that its scheduled departure date has been put back seven months to Oct 31, meaning it is obliged to take part in the election on Thursday.

"The British people are asked to go and vote, but for what?" said the 58-year-old former Dutch foreign minister and current vice president of the executive Commission, now vying to become president.

"Are these (British) EU lawmakers going to stay long?" he mused in an interview with Reuters in the back of his black Mercedes on the campaign trail in Dublin on May 10. "It is discomfort and confusion rather than anything else."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Netherlands is one of Britain's closest allies in Europe and Mr Timmermans' frustration with London reflects broader anger across the bloc at both the 2016 Brexit referendum and the chaotic and so far unsuccessful efforts to leave.

Turnout for European Parliament elections is traditionally low. The 751 seats will be filled through national votes in 28 member states, where individual parties campaign largely on local issues.

Britons will be voting for 73 lawmakers who may have to quit within weeks if the British parliament finally passes a withdrawal agreement after repeated failures - a scenario that David Cameron, the pro-EU prime minister who called the Brexit referendum, never expected.

Mr Timmermans, 58, who attended a British international school in Rome as a child, said the lesson of Brexit was how dangerous it was to oversimplify issues that can polarise society.

"Membership of the European Union was an annoyance (in Britain) but never a huge issue - so this is a crisis created by politicians that has completely paralysed society," he said.

"I don't understand how Cameron can even sleep at night."

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Hong Kong: Q1 GDP growth slows to 0.6%

Trump tariffs seal the deal for companies looking to quit China

Mining magnate aims to be kingmaker after Australian election

Ex-vice justice minister arrested for bribery in South Korea

China not interested in talking with US for now: state media

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_170519_3.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms scramble to mitigate trade war fallout as orders dive

lwx_sia_170519_4.jpg
May 17, 2019
Transport

SIA's Q4 earnings down 28%, full-year gain slumps 47%; airline sees fuel costs headwinds

file743rhbyu79jeikmj4dh.jpg
May 17, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux suitor Utico seeks delay over water unit; PUB says 'no'

Most Read

1 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
2 Artificial intelligence is not a silver bullet
3 Two Singaporean teen golfers earn US trip
4 Singapore urges US to accept China's rise, spare other nations
5 Temasek’s Vertex raises US$230m for fourth South-east Asia fund

Must Read

lwx_containers_170519_69.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports extend double-digit drop for 2nd straight month in April; confounding expectations

MoneyHacksEp42card.jpg
May 6, 2019
Podcasts

PODCAST: How to get bonus interest in bank-and-earn accounts (Money Hacks, Ep 42)

file6ux72n9pbi9108le5hbb.jpg
May 17, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 17, 2019
Garage

Grab to expand anti-fraud team to 200 by end-2019 as scammers get smarter

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening