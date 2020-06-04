ConnecTechAsia 2020 converted to virtual event

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
THE 2020 edition of infocomm media and technology event ConnecTechAsia will be hosted on a virtual platform as pandemic-related measures continue to restrict travel and physical gatherings globally, organiser Informa Markets said on Wednesday.
Organised in partnership with the Infocomm...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes