You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Consortium led by Singapore's GIC to invest US$203.24m in Vingroup medical unit

Mon, Dec 28, 2020 - 6:55 PM

[HANOI] A consortium led by Singapore's state investor GIC has agreed with Vietnam's largest conglomerate Vingroup to buy a stake in its medical unit, Vinmec, for over US$200 million, Vingroup said on Monday.

Vingroup will remain the controlling shareholder of the unit after the deal, Vingroup said in a statement. Credit Suisse acted as the sole advisor to Vingroup.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

UK poised to clear Astra shot as need for vaccines grows

Capacity restrictions for employer-provided transportation ease in Phase 3

10 from Hong Kong face charges in Chinese court amid tight security

German politicians reject swift easing as deaths top 30,000

China ramps up virus controls to head off winter wave

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 28, 2020 06:41 PM
Companies & Markets

Rawabi to invest US$10m in Swiber's subsidiary

RAWABI Holding Company, an oil and gas conglomerate in Saudi Arabia, on Monday signed an agreement committing a US$...

Dec 28, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Dec 28, 2020 06:23 PM
Companies & Markets

Leader Environmental Technologies appoints new chief executive

ENVIRONMENTAL scientist Lin Yucheng has been appointed chief executive officer and executive chairman of Leader...

Dec 28, 2020 06:14 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks dip on Monday, STI down 0.1% at 2,840.14

LOCAL shares ended the first day of the week on a slightly dour note, even as other Asian markets rose on the back...

Dec 28, 2020 05:56 PM
Garage

Heritas Capital to launch US$30m 'impact investing' venture fund by H12021

SINGAPORE-BASED Heritas Capital Management is planning to launch a US$30 million "impact investing" fund, focused on...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Chaly Mah to succeed Surbana Jurong's Liew Mun Leong

Hot stock: First Reit plunges 32% after announcing rights issue

First Reit announces proposed rights issue at S$0.20 per unit to raise S$158.2m

'Demon Slayer' becomes Japan's top-grossing movie

Alibaba Group increases share repurchase programme to US$10b

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for