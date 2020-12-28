You are here
Consortium led by Singapore's GIC to invest US$203.24m in Vingroup medical unit
[HANOI] A consortium led by Singapore's state investor GIC has agreed with Vietnam's largest conglomerate Vingroup to buy a stake in its medical unit, Vinmec, for over US$200 million, Vingroup said on Monday.
Vingroup will remain the controlling shareholder of the unit after the deal, Vingroup said in a statement. Credit Suisse acted as the sole advisor to Vingroup.
REUTERS
