Construction in for long winter as cooling measures dash hopes

En bloc boost cut short; SMEs in particular also vulnerable to new headwinds
Fri, Jul 27, 2018 - 5:50 AM
Just when a silver lining appears to be on the horizon for Singapore's construction industry, the latest round of property cooling measures has put paid to the sector's recovery.
JUST when a silver lining appears to be on the horizon for Singapore's construction industry, the latest round of property cooling measures has put paid to the sector's recovery.

Earlier in the year, builders - many of them small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) - had

