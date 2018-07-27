You are here
BT EXCLUSIVE
Construction in for long winter as cooling measures dash hopes
En bloc boost cut short; SMEs in particular also vulnerable to new headwinds
Singapore
JUST when a silver lining appears to be on the horizon for Singapore's construction industry, the latest round of property cooling measures has put paid to the sector's recovery.
Earlier in the year, builders - many of them small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) - had
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg