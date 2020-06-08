You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Construction, marine and process sectors identified for Covid-19 surveillance testing

Mon, Jun 08, 2020 - 7:14 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

MORE regional screening centres (RSCs) will be set up across the country to conduct Covid-19 surveillance testing for targeted groups, as infections are expected to rise with the reopening of the economy, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Monday.

Along with frontline workers,...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Australia says China unresponsive to its pleas to ease tensions

Japan to adopt selective, rather than blanket, approach in coronavirus tests

Firms to rethink business models because govt can't support them forever: DPM Heng

Covid-19 to accelerate structural changes and the future of work, says DPM Heng

Half of Singapore's new Covid-19 cases are symptomless: Lawrence Wong

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 8, 2020 07:07 PM
Garage

DocDoc partners insurtech firm Kaitaiming to grow reach in China

SINGAPORE-BASED healthtech startup DocDoc has secured a strategic partnership with insurance risk-control firm...

Jun 8, 2020 07:00 PM
Banking & Finance

MAS launches S$1.8m fintech innovation challenge for Covid-resilient and greener sector

[SINGAPORE] The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has launched a S$1.8 million competition to seek innovative...

Jun 8, 2020 06:31 PM
Companies & Markets

Bonvests Holdings sees 'significant' fall in hotel revenue amid travel curbs

MAINBOARD-LISTED Bonvests Holdings on Monday said its hotel division is experiencing a "significant" decline in...

Jun 8, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jun 8, 2020 06:23 PM
Garage

Grab launches B2B programme to help small businesses take digital route

RIDE-HAILING giant Grab on Monday launched a B2B (business-to-business) programme to help more small businesses in...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.