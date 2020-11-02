Construction projects get four-month extension for completion dates due to Covid-19

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
ELIGIBLE construction projects will get an extension of up to 122 days for completion, under a Bill introduced in Parliament on Monday.
Under certain circumstances, contractors may be able to claim some qualifying costs related to the longer completion period, from the party for which the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes