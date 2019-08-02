You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Consumer and tech goods most likely to be hit by Trump's new tariffs

Fri, Aug 02, 2019 - 8:05 PM

doc76hl3vqvg05topllfy1_doc76hbkelzppk1ha60wi8f.jpg
Smartphones and laptops to sneakers and toys have managed to stay off Mr Trump's tariff lists in the past, so this new threat already has trade groups calling it a direct hit on the US consumer.
EPA

[WILMINGTON] The tariff threat to consumer goods is back on.

After a one-month truce with China, President Donald Trump announced by tweet he would impose a 10 per cent tariff on US$300 billion in Chinese imports that aren't yet subject to US duties - the same week the two economic superpowers held a fresh round of trade talks.

Should he follow through with the move, set for Sept 1, Mr Trump would bring the American shopper into the fray like never before. It would effectively tax everything the world's factory sends to the US, with some of America's most-popular consumer goods targeted. Smartphones and laptops to sneakers and toys have managed to stay off Mr Trump's tariff lists in the past, so this new threat already has trade groups calling it a direct hit on the US consumer.

"We are dismayed," Matt Priest, president of the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America, said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The tariffs, which Mr Trump later said could go "well beyond" 25 per cent, would target industries that had been relatively spared by the trade war thus far.

Mobile phones are the biggest Chinese export by value yet to be tariffed.

Apple Inc spent decades building one of the largest supply chains in the world, with most of its products designed in the US, but then assembled in China. That makes it one of the most exposed companies to this new round of tariffs.

Mr Trump's latest salvo will likely trigger a response from China, with the country running out of US goods it can counter-tariff. In disputes with other nations in the past, it's used other measures: from boycotts to hitting out at companies.

Apple warns of risks as China supply chain exposed

China's wrath could see big-name brands singled out

In a statement after Mr Trump's tweet on Thursday, the US's Retail Industry Leaders Association said the latest move puts American consumers "squarely in the crosshairs."

"Tariffs are taxes on American consumers - and if these tariffs happen, American consumers will bear the brunt of these tactics via higher prices on everyday items like clothing, toys, home goods, and electronics," the trade group said.

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

Thousands of Hong Kong civil servants rally, wave of protests planned

EU states vote on IMF pick as field narrows

Pompeo rips into China, urges Asean to trust in US

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

4 injured after multiple blasts hit Bangkok as city hosts top security meeting

Government to roll out new tools, tech measures to prevent bogus SkillsFuture claims

Editor's Choice

BP_REIT_020819_1.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reits, trusts improve governance, but some lapses draw regulator's ire

BT_20190802_KEITH_3852283.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Government & Economy

STB chief aims to grow, anchor Mice events for the long haul

nz_nainesh_020819.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Affirma Capital eyes Singapore buyout opportunities

Must Read

nz_honestbee_020844.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Garage

honestbee seeks court protection for over US$180m of debt; lays off 38 staff

doc76hizvjfzyqayz9s4oe_doc75cur1v6c47qdbow92t.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_ocbc_020829.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC profit for Q2 up 1% to S$1.2b; H1 dividend raised to 25 S cents per share

nz_uob_020824.jpg
Aug 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB Q2 profit up 8% to S$1.17b, raises interim dividend to 55 S cents

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly