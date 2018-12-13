Consumer confidence up in Q3: Nielsen

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
CONSUMER confidence in Singapore rose in the third quarter to its highest level since entering pessimistic territory three years ago, according to the latest Singapore Consumer Confidence Index out on Wednesday.
But at 98 points, up from 94 points the previous quarter,
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg