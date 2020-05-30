You are here

VIRUS OUTBREAK

Consumer loans dive in April as circuit breaker kicks in

Analysts note that circuit-breaker measures had larger negative impact on consumer loans than business loans
Sat, May 30, 2020 - 5:50 AM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

According to MAS data, credit card loans clocked their steepest fall on record, with most retail outlets shut and people staying home due to the circuit breaker.
Singapore

CONSUMER loans in Singapore continued to dive in April, with credit card loans clocking their steepest fall on record as the Republic's circuit breaker took effect on April 7, keeping people at home and most retail outlets shut, according to the latest data from the Monetary...

