Consumer loans dive in April as circuit breaker kicks in

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
CONSUMER loans in Singapore continued to dive in April, with credit card loans clocking their steepest fall on record as the Republic's circuit breaker took effect on April 7, keeping people at home and most retail outlets shut, according to the latest data from the Monetary...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes