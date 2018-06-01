You are here

Home > Government & Economy
LATEST US DATA

Consumer spending posts biggest gain in five months

Fri, Jun 01, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Washington

US consumer spending increased more than expected in April, a further sign that economic growth was regaining momentum early in the second quarter, while inflation continued to rise steadily.

The Commerce Department said on Thursday that consumer spending - which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity - jumped 0.6 per cent last month, the biggest gain in five months. Data for March was revised up to show spending rising 0.5 per cent instead of the previously reported 0.4 per cent increase.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending advancing 0.4 per cent. Spending was boosted by purchases of petrol and other energy products. Nondurable goods purchases increased 0.9 per cent. Outlays on services rose 0.5 per cent, lifted by demand for household utilities.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Prices continued to gradually rise. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index excluding the volatile food and energy components increased 0.2 per cent for the third straight month.

That left the year-on-year increase in the so-called core PCE price index at 1.8 per cent. The core PCE index is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure. The US central bank has a 2 per cent inflation target.

Economists expect that the annual core PCE price index will breach the Fed's target in the coming months. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates next month. It increased borrowing costs in March and has forecast at least two more rate hikes for this year.

The moderate inflation also helped support consumer spending last month. When adjusted for inflation, consumer spending rose 0.4 per cent in April after increasing 0.5 per cent in the prior month. That suggests an acceleration in consumer spending after it grew at a one per cent annualised rate in the first quarter, the slowest pace in nearly five years.

The solid consumer spending added to data on trade and industrial production that have left economists anticipating a pick-up in economic growth in the second quarter. Gross domestic product estimates for the April-June period are above a 3 per cent rate. The economy grew at a 2.2 per cent pace in the first quarter.

In April, personal income rose 0.3 per cent after rising 0.2 per cent in March. Wages increased 0.4 per cent. REUTERS

Government & Economy

India and Singapore move to deepen economic cooperation in startups and innovation

NWC recommends monthly wage hikes of S$50 to S$70 for those earning up to S$1,300

Trump slaps steel tariffs on closest allies as trade tensions rise

Malaysia working with Singapore to recover lost 1MDB funds

Singapore bank lending goes up 0.8% in April

China's factory gauge beats estimates on global trade resilience

Editor's Choice

Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Mainstream brokerages enter en bloc fray

Jun 1, 2018
Stocks

China A-shares make MSCI debut

BT_20180601_LKURA1_3457631.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Keen bidding expected for Dairy Farm GLS site

Most Read

1 No end in sight to SGD bond market drought
2 Singapore's 'Popiah King' may anchor Pacific Radiance's S$120m rescue deal
3 Discovery's portfolio of 11 TV channels to be dropped from StarHub after June 30
4 Hot stock: StarHub share price hits 9-year low
5 URA, HDB release sale sites at Dairy Farm Road, Sims Drive and Tampines Avenue 10
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jun 1, 2018
Real Estate

Mainstream brokerages enter en bloc fray

Jun 1, 2018
Stocks

China A-shares make MSCI debut

Jun 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump slaps steel tariffs on closest allies as trade tensions rise

BT_20180601_WORKER2_3457587.jpg
Jun 1, 2018
Government & Economy

NWC recommends monthly wage hikes of S$50 to S$70 for those earning up to S$1,300

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening