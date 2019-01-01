You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Coronation of Thai King Vajiralongkorn set for May

Tue, Jan 01, 2019 - 10:46 PM

file73g2agn8mya9l329cx1.jpg
An elaborate three-day coronation ceremony for Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn will be held in early May, more than two and half years after the death of his revered father Bhumibol Adulyadej.
EPA

[BANGKOK] An elaborate three-day coronation ceremony for Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn will be held in early May, more than two and half years after the death of his revered father Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The 66-year-old ascended the throne following his father's death in October 2016, which ended a tumultuous seven-decade reign over the Southeast Asian kingdom marked by coups and rounds of violent street protests.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn, formally known as Rama X of the Chakri dynasty, has since dramatically reorganised palace affairs.

He has bolstered his own security detail and granted himself personal stewardship of the crown's multi-billion dollar assets, which include swathes of prime real estate and major investments in banks and companies.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Thailand's monarchy - one of the world's richest - is shielded from criticism by a harsh royal defamation law punishing any transgressors with up to 15 years per charge.

It is also butressed by the conservative, ultra-royalist army which has ruled Thailand since seizing power in 2014, banning protests and political rallies, but which has pledged to restore elections early this year.

In a televised announcement, the Royal Household Bureau said the coronation will take place between May 4 and 6.

"It's a suitable time to hold the coronation in accordance to the tradition and for national celebration and joy of the people," the bureau said.

The "coronation ceremony" will be held on May 4 with an audience granted to "the royal family, privy councillors and Cabinet members", it explained.

The following day a ceremony will "bestow the royal name" according to traditions governing the monarchy, then on May 6 the king will hold a "grand audience" with members of the public and diplomats.

Frank discussion of Thailand's monarchy is off-limits in Thailand, where all Thai-based media must self-censor to avoid falling foul of the broadly interpreted lese majeste laws.

Convictions under the law soared during the initial years of military rule but have eased since King Maha Vajiralongkorn ascended to the throne, with charges in several high-profile cases also dropped.

AFP

Government & Economy

Hong Kong democracy camp kicks off 2019 with protests

China's Xi, in New Year's address, says pace of reform won't "stagnate"

Cooperation best for both China and US, Xi tells Trump

Singapore, Malaysia foreign ministers to meet in Singapore on Jan 8

Singapore 2019 Budget Statement set for Feb 18

Netanyahu says Israel is Arabs' 'ally' against Iran

Editor's Choice

BT_20190101_PMLEE1K9FF_3656488.jpg
Jan 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Economy beats expectations with 3.3% growth in 2018: PM Lee

BT_20190101_YOERA1_3656238.jpg
Jan 1, 2019
Real Estate

ERA looks to 'crazy Rich Asians' to help buffer market challenges

BT_20190101_LMXCNMC_3656154.jpg
Jan 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

CNMC expansion plans on track despite HK dual listing setback

Most Read

1 Four Asian elections to watch out for in 2019
2 China’s property market strains the world
3 ERA looks to 'crazy Rich Asians' to help buffer market challenges
4 SMEs ho-hum about 2019 outlook; more look to Asean for opportunities
5 Allianz Real Estate seeking to expand in Asean

Must Read

file73eqgbudb0418a7j68hn.jpg
Jan 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Cooperation best for both China and US, Xi tells Trump

Jan 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore 2019 Budget Statement set for Feb 18

Jan 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia foreign ministers to meet in Singapore on Jan 8

BP_KJU_010119_20.jpg
Jan 1, 2019
Government & Economy

North Korea's Kim says "new path" inevitable if US demands unilateral action

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening